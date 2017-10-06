‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason And Sam Make Out, Ava Rejects Griffin, Carly Worries, Patient 6 In Trouble?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) have another row. Michael confronts Nelle when he discovers she is keeping a ring that belongs to the Grant family. He demands that Nelle return Zack’s family heirloom.

When Nelle ignores him, Michael begins to nag about it until she loses her temper. The two have a rowdy confrontation at the Crimson Lights. Nelle wants Michael to lay off her.

Carly Fears Her Warning To Michael Might Have Backfired

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) is wonders whether she has not made the mistake of pushing Michael too hard over Nelle. She fears that her aggressive approach might have backfired and that rather than sow a seed of doubt in Michael’s heart about Nelle she has instead hardened his resolve to sustain his relationship with Nelle.

Carly worries aloud, telling Sonny (Maurice Benard) that the pressure on Michael might have backfired.

Fans realize that Carly is not aware that Michael’s recent discovery of a ring in Nelle’s possession has made him begin to doubt her honesty. He found the ring while unpacking. He thought it was Zack’s engagement ring which Nelle previously claimed was lost. He confronted Nelle and accused her of lying to him.

The discovery left Michael having doubts about Nelle’s honesty. It made him begin to wonder whether Carly could be right that Nelle had a hand in the death of her fiance, Zachary Grant.

Jason And Sam Make Love, Patient 6 On His Way Home

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) make out. Meanwhile, Patient 6 boards a ship going to America. He sits alone in the ship, looking tense and anxious. A man approaches him and questions him. He wants to know who Patient 6 is and why he is on board the ship.

Nikolas’ Old Enemy Resurfaces

General Hospital spoilers tease the return of an old enemy of Nikolas (Tyler Christopher). It is not yet known who the old enemy is but the person could have a role to play in Patient 6’s return story. However, some sources guess it could be Huxley (Trent Dawson).

Nina Questions Valentin

Meanwhile, Nina (Michelle Stafford) wants answers from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). She is concerned about the incident involving Laura (Genie Francis). Laura had threatened Valentin with a gun. Nina wants to what Valentin is hiding from her about the incident.

It appears that Valentin ignores her and goes on a trip.

General Hospital spoilers hint that while Valentin is abroad, Nina approaches Nelle to carry out a special assignment for her.

Ava Lashes Out At Griffin

Ava rejects Griffin (Matt Cohen) because she is still upset about the way that Griffin rejected her the last time. She insists that she wants Griffin to go away as soon they return to Port Charles. It seems that a romance will eventually be sparked between Griffin and Ava, but the two have issues to resolve before it can happen.

