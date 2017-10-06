There is little doubt that the final season of Game of Thrones will feature an epic battle between the living and the White Walker army. But who will survive the war at the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 8? Although most of the main characters like Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are expected to make it to the end of the series, there is another unexpected person who might live to see how everything ends. Is Davos Seaworth set to be sole survivor in the HBO show?

Ser Davos Seaworth has always played an excellent supporting role in Game of Thrones. Although he started out as Stannis Baratheon’s most trusted friend, his allegiances have since changed and is now a firm supporter of Jon Snow. Davos has certainly gone out of his way to help the King in the North forge alliances with several people but is it possible that he will outlive Jon and other more important characters in Game of Thrones Season 8?

There are speculations that Davos Seaworth will live a sad long life once the war against the White Walkers is over. He is then expected to help Jon Snow rebuild the North after several of the King in the North’s allies are killed in the fight. Some believe that Jon will lose his beloved sister Arya Stark during the battle in Game of Thrones Season 8 and will struggle to deal with the damage done to his kingdom.

But will Davos Seaworth outlive his king? Jon Snow might still have some luck left and could possibly survive more tragedies in his life. Some believe Jon will turn to the Onion Knight after the possible death of his beloved Daenerys Targaryen and Davos could be the one to push the King in the North to rule the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Davos Seaworth might not be the only one who knows plenty of things. Liam Cunningham, who plays the Onion Knight, has recently confirmed that Game of Thrones Season 8 will begin filming later in October. Production is then expected to continue until summer next year.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is air on HBO in early 2019.

