Poll: President Trump Has Country On Wrong Track, Republican Popularity On Decline

More than three in five registered voters are now disenchanted with the Republican Party and more than half of them agree President Donald Trump has not delivered on his promises, according to a new national poll.

A Suffolk University-USA Today survey of 1,000 respondents also found that more and more voters are now looking to Democrats for solutions to America’s most pressing issues, with 62 percent of voters now having a negative view of Republicans.

The unfavorable GOP ratings represent a 7-point jump in unpopularity for the party since the same poll was taken just four months ago.

By comparison, just under half, or 48 percent, of respondents share similarly negative views about Democrats.

On the issue of healthcare, researchers found that 43 percent of respondents look to congressional Democrats to “protect families when it comes to health care,” compared to 15 just percent who trust Trump to do the same and less than 10 percent who have similar expectations from Republicans as a whole.

“The Republican Party is in free-fall,” said Suffolk University poll director David Paleologos. “In March the GOP had a 48 percent unfavorable rating, in June the negative swelled to 55 percent. Today the GOP unfavorable is 62 percent. What’s next?”

In addition, 57 percent of respondents agreed they want to see a Congress elected in 2018 that will stand up to Trump.

Overall, Trump’s unfavorable rating now stands at 57 percent, up two points from the last time the poll was taken in June when just 34 percent of those surveyed indicated they viewed Trump and his administration favorably.

Nearly two-thirds of all respondents, or 64 percent, now agree the country is on the wrong track under Trump, a jump of eight percent since June.

The Suffolk University-USA Today poll was taken during the week of Sept. 27 and came after a period where Trump was heavily criticized for his handling of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel-Miranda openly blasted the president, cryptically warning that he will “go straight to hell.”

Miranda added “no long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.” The Hill reported on Miranda’s missives.

Miranda’s feisty words came after Trump also used social media earlier in the week to lambast San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she publicly pleaded with the Trump administration for life-saving assistance for her suffering people.

Trump accused Cruz of “poor leadership” and added that she and other government officials “want everything to be done for them” and have been unable to get their own workers to help.

Soon after that, CNN reported that Cruz was spotted wearing a black shirt bearing the words “Help Us, We Are Dying.”

Cruz previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that people are being forced to drink creek water and “old people, retired people don’t have any electricity.”

At least 34 deaths have been reported, directly stemming from the Category 4 storm that hit the island late September.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]