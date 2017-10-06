Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Baby Is Growing Fast: ‘Bump’ Spotted In Instagram Photo!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby is growing — or at least that’s what some fans think, claiming that they saw a “baby bump” in one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s recent Instagram photos.

According to reports, Khloe is expecting her first child with beau Tristan. While the 33-year-old has yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors, many of her fans are entirely convinced that she’s on her way to becoming a mother.

The rumors are bolstered by multiple reports containing photos showing Khloe’s supposed baby bump. A few days ago, Khloe was photographed with her arm placed across her stomach area while walking alongside Mr. Thompson in Cleveland, as reported by US Weekly.

Still, it’s possible that people might be looking for something that’s not there. But then again, KUWTK producer Jeffrey C. Jenkins seems to have confirmed the pregnancy when he posted a since-deleted Instagram post congratulating Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for the baby.

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of Instagram photos in promotion of the Good American line. Wearing a plunging black leather top and a matching mini-skirt, Ms. Kardashian showcased her magnificent curves to stunning effect. In one photo, the reality star can be seen cradling her midriff, which fans saw as a confirmation of the reality star’s pregnancy. Take a look at the photo below and be the judge.

She followed it up with another couple of photos, this time featuring model Slick Woods.

This chick right here is crazy, sexy, cool all rolled into one @slickwoods! Slick was so much fun to shoot with! She's a force to be reckoned with! ???? #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Kardashian’s followers left comments on the Instagram photo to take note of the star’s “baby bump.”

“look at the belly guysss [sic],” one follower wrote.

“Are you hiding your belly because you have a baby in there?” another wrote.

“OMG she had a little bump!!” another Instagram follower agreed.

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be expecting their first child soon, the two aren’t officially engaged yet. According to a source for US Weekly, the couple is more excited by the prospect of having kids than getting married, although tying the knot would be on the cards at some point.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child! https://t.co/E2HuNefp2p pic.twitter.com/LlOilpdTWv — E! News (@enews) September 26, 2017

Khloe has always been vocal about her wishes to becoming a mother. In a previous episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the star talked about that one time when Tristan said he wants to have five to six babies with her, the Hollywood Gossip reports. In that same episode, Khloe admitted that she’s already off the pill, and while she acknowledged that being a mother is a “big step,” it’s obvious by the tone of her voice that she’s thrilled by the prospect of carrying Tristan Thompson’s child.

Interestingly enough, Khloe’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s child. Like her big sis, Ms. Jenner is yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are about to have a baby as the rumors suggest? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]