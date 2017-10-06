‘American Horror Story Cult’: Evan Peters Is A Dead Ringer For Andy Warhol

American Horror Story star Evan Peters has transformed into his next character and his resemblance to the real-life pop culture icon is uncanny. American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy posted a photo of Peters in costume as Andy Warhol for the upcoming AHS: Cult episode “Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag.” Peters’ resemblance to the famed pop artist is remarkable as he poses for the snap in a platinum wig while wearing large sunglasses and a striped t-shirt.

Evan Peters plays lead character, Kai Anderson, in the terrifying cult and clown-based installment of the FX horror anthology, but Murphy previously revealed that the AHS star would play a series of notorious cult leaders, including Charles Manson, Jim Jones, David Koresh, Marshall Applewhite, and Warhol as the seventh season of the show examines “how those people rise to power and why did people follow them.”

As part of the Andy Warhol storyline, Lena Dunham will play Valerie Solanas, the radical feminist writer who tried to assassinate the artist in 1968 because she felt denied by the cult of personality that was Warhol and The Factory at the time.

You can see Evan Peters as Andy Warhol in the photo posted by Murphy below.

Evan Peters or Andy Warhol? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Evan Peters went into detail about his many roles on the American Horror Story franchise. The 30-year-old actor previously played a lobster-handed circus sideshow performer in Freak Show and The Rubber Man, father of the antichrist, in Murder House.

In Cult, Evan Peters takes on six roles, but he didn’t know about the additional characters until after the show started filming. Peters told THR he was already settled into his role as Kai when Murphy came into his trailer out of the blue one day and told him, “I need you to be Andy Warhol.”

Peters said he began watching documentaries and videos on Warhol, and the American Horror Story producers were so impressed with his impression that they later asked him to play Manson, then Applewhite, Koresh, and Jones.

“Each character has been a new challenge,” Evan told THR, revealing that the filming of the Jonestown mass suicide while playing Jim Jones was his most difficult scene to prep for and play. Peters revealed that after researching some of these notorious cult leaders he’s “more scared of cults now.”

Ahead of the current American Horror Story season, Ryan Murphy praised Cult as Evan Peters’ best performance on the franchise to date.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.