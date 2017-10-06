Ben Affleck Back In Rehab: ‘Batman’ Star Suffers Another Alcohol Relapse

Ben Affleck is reported to have gone back to his drinking ways and is once again seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. The Batman actor was photographed entering an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, UsWeekly reported.

Wearing a dark jacket and loose sweatpants, the 45-year-old actor looked disheveled and unshaven as he made his way into the facility. However, sources said that Ben Affleck was “in a good mood” and even smiled for the paparazzi.

This is Ben Affleck’s second stint in rehab this year. In March, the Academy Award-winning actor told his fans in an emotional Facebook post that he successfully completed a rehab program for his alcohol addiction.

“[Alcohol addiction is] something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” Affleck said at the time. “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Unfortunately for the actor and his family, it seems that his battle against alcoholism is far from over. Weeks before Ben Affleck was spotted in the outpatient rehab, there were talks of him “spiraling out of control” once again. In Touch Weekly reported that the actor’s close friends have been urging him to seriously seek treatment again.

“He knows he needs to check back into rehab. The problem is that he wants to go on his terms. He wants to do it on his time, but like most addicts, that time keeps getting put off. This relapse has gone on too long already.”

As many recovering addicts would know, having a strong support system is crucial in the fight to stay sober. However, Ben Affleck’s friends are concerned that his new girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, is enabling his addiction instead of helping him curb it.

When he accompanied Lindsay at the 2017 Emmy Awards last month, the Oscar winner was spotted switching water for whiskey while his girlfriend drank champagne beside him. This wasn’t the first time for Ben and Lindsay to enjoy alcoholic drinks together. Back in July, Radar Online reported that the couple was caught buying several bottles of liquor in Maine.

While it is commendable that Ben Affleck did heed good advice by entering rehab again, it is worth noting that the actor didn’t check-in as his friends suggested. Instead, the Justice League star chose to go to an outpatient facility to deal with his dangerous habit this time around. In fact, just a day after being spotted at the rehab center, Ben Affleck is out and about once again in Los Angeles. Reporters sighted a solo Ben walking around Santa Monica while chatting with someone over the phone, The Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Ben’s former wife, Jennifer Garner has not commented on his reported relapse. The ex-couple has three children together: Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]