Riff Raff And Bella Rose Video Confirmed By Adult Video Star, The Rapper’s Hand Tattoo Featured In Sex Tape

Houston Texas rapper Riff Raff is one of the more eccentric figures in Hip Hop. After a fan recognized his hand tattoo in the NSFW video with adult performer Bella Rose, fans argued whether Riff Raff was featured on the sex tape that only shows his hand.

SOHH reports that the porn star Bella Rose confirmed that Riff Raff is featured in the video. According to the publication, they reached out to her publicist, who confirmed the video but denied that it was meant to be a sex tape.

Riff Raff and the adult performer Bella Rose has been flirting on Twitter for a few days surrounding the video release. The Houston rapper has been retweeting her pictures and complimented her looks and expressed his desire for her to be his girlfriend. A proposal the adult performer “gladly” accepted in a subsequent tweet.

While the adult performer has confirmed that the rapper is featured in the video. There has been no response from Riff Raff or his publicist.

The Redditor who claimed the “Dolce & Gabbana” rapper is featured in the video also points out that he likes the short sex tape on his Twitter profile.

Therefore, although the rapper has not released a statement, many fans take the social media interactions as a confirmation.

Riff Raff is known to many as the inspiration behind James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers. Franco denied that the character was based on Riff Raff but stated that he looked at his online videos for inspiration. The Houston rapper threatened a lawsuit but later made a video with James Franco titled “Only in America.”

The 35-year-old rapper and occasional actor still puts out music but was known for his prolific output in 2014 ahead of the release of his debut album Neon Icon.

The rapper also started to gain weight about two years ago and was featured in a Munchies video where he described his diet and bodybuilding regimen. His eccentric personality has garnered him 430 million loops on Vine and millions of views on YouTube.

There is no evidence Riff Raff is in a relationship with the adult performer Bella Rose, who is still active in the porn industry.

