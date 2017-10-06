Ariana Grande Opens Up About Manchester Concert Bombing: Why She Continued ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tour After Attack

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on why she pushed through with her ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tour following the Manchester concert bombing that killed 22 people and injured 59 back in May. Not long after the bombing, Ariana tweeted that she was “broken,” and then added a heartfelt apology, writing, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry.” In a new interview with Coveteur, Grande talked about the negative impact the tragic incident has had on her personally.

“I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” she said, her voice cracking. “So…[tour] can be a lot.”

The “Side to Side” singer cancelled a few tour dates following the Manchester attack. As stated in the interview, Grande said canceling the tour altogether “was not an option” because she believes the “message of the show was too important.”

“Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important,” she told the website. “For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

Ariana Grande resumed her tour in Paris on June 8. On the day of the concert, she took to Instagram to post a photo of Eiffel Tower along with a heartfelt message.

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ ???????? Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

After the Manchester bombing attack, Ariana Grande took the time to visit injured fans in the hospital. She also returned to Manchester to host a benefit concert called “One Love,” which help raised millions of dollars for those who have been affected by the tragedy. Some of the artists who performed at the benefit concert include Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry. Manchester showed its appreciation for Grande’s efforts by naming her the first honorary citizen of the city.

Ariana Grande wrapped up her Dangerous Woman world tour in Hong Kong on September 21. During “One Last Time,” the One Love Manchester anthem, Grande was overcome with emotion, causing her to stop mid-way through the song before carrying on with her performance, as reported by Billboard.

Grande closed out the final show of her tour with an emotional performance of her album’s title track Dangerous Woman. As the concert came to a close, Ariana, her dance crew, and fans hugged each other in solidarity.

After the show, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to thank her fans and the entire crew who toured with her.

“I appreciate people exactly how they are,” she said in her Coveteur interview. “There isn’t a certain kind of beauty that I look for or appreciate or one thing [that] is more beautiful than the other. I love people’s uniqueness. I love the corky, weird and interesting—different things about everybody.”

To read the entire interview, visit Coveteur.

