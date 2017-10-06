‘NCIS’ Without Abby Sciuto: How CBS Series Will Change After Pauley Perrette’s Exit

After DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo), NCIS will yet again say goodbye to a major character – a fan-favorite at that. Pauley Perrette, who plays goth forensic scientist, Abby Sciuto, has confirmed that she’s leaving NCIS after Season 15.

The actress took to Twitter to announce the news of her departure and as expected, it was a shock for many fans. Perrette’s Abby is one of the original cast members of NCIS, a series that’s been going around for 15 long years.

Fans have already said goodbye to equally beloved cast members Weatherly and de Pablo, who made their exit in earlier seasons of NCIS and now, they will say those goodbyes once again.

Many agree that Perrette’s departure would mean that NCIS will never be the same. For starters, her character has this bubbly personality that brings life to the entire team and to the series that is mostly about solving crimes. She puts herself out there for her team, which she considers her family. Abby doesn’t believe in hiding her affections for her colleagues. With her around, there’s at least one person who brings lighthearted moments for everyone.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

The NCIS team will surely lose a valuable team member. Abby is not only a brilliant forensic scientist who contributes greatly to solving cases but she also has killer computer skills. McGee (Sean Murray) may also be great with computers but Abby can also hack into systems. Having these two them team up will always be a cool sight for fans to see.

And there’s the fact that Abby is close to Gibbs. Scenes involving these two characters have always been filled with funny and heartwarming moments that viewers can learn many lessons from. As reported by BuddyTV, it’s likely that Gibbs might not be able to function well once Abby’s gone.

It would be hard to imagine NCIS without Perrette around and it could be impossible to forget Abby. Although the series is never about one character, it would be difficult to look at it the same way when the team that people have grown to love in a span of more than a decade slowly falls apart. Some even think that NCIS is as good as over or will be considered a failure after news of Pauley Perrette’s exit made rounds.

What do you think? Is it time for NCIS to take a bow now that Perrette has announced her departure? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]