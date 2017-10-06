There is a lot to look forward to in Arrow Season 6. It has already been confirmed that Katie Cassidy will be back as Black Siren in the CW series although her original character Laurel Lance was killed off in the fourth season. However, fans seem to be more concerned about Oliver Queen’s possible new look when the show premieres later this October. Has Stephen Amell been growing his facial hair so Oliver will finally resemble his DC comic book counterpart Green Arrow?

It’s no secret that Stephen Amell initially had no interest in getting the Green Arrow blond goatee. Back in 2015, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows star announced on Twitter that he will not get a beard for the CW series. Luckily, Amell later recanted the tweet by stating he would show up for work with longer facial hair “if we’re lucky enough to go 6 seasons.” So could this mean that Oliver Queen is set for a new look in Arrow Season 6?

Stephen Amell has already been spotted with a noticeably thicker beard for some time. The actor has even shared a selfie on Twitter teasing on his “Season 6 Training” for the show. Some believe that Amell was actually referring to his goatee instead of an actual workout routine for Arrow Season 6.

So is it possible that Oliver Queen will finally begin to look like the Green Arrow depicted in the DC comic books? The vigilante already sports a scruffy look that works well for him in the series so it is still unclear how the blond goatee will fit the character in Arrow Season 6. It is possible that the beard will be part of a flashback scene or a glimpse in the future similar to the episode of Legends of Tomorrow Season where an older Oliver made an appearance.

There has been no confirmation yet that Oliver Queen will finally wear the Green Arrow goatee in Arrow Season 6. In the meantime, fans can expect Stephen Amell to continue saving his friends this October.

Arrow Season 6 will premiere after Supernatural Season 13 on The CW on October 12.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]