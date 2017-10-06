‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: What Happens To Octavia Underground? Volatile Bunker Situation Could Turn Lethal

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal that each group of survivors will go through changes and troubling situations. This includes Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos.) The character is underground in a bunker with the Grounders. Could realizing the various clans are trapped turn a volatile situation into something more dangerous?

The television show is not returning until 2018. However, fans are still busy trying to figure out future storylines. There is also the question of the fate of several characters. It is clear that Octavia survives the six-year time jump. However, others might not be so lucky.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the separated survivors will eventually reunite. However, in The 100 Season 5 premiere, spoilers indicate that they will all go through drastic changes. After all, six years is a long time. Not only has a lot of time passed, but certain events could also cause some characters to evolve. These transformations could be considered positive or negative, depending on the circumstances.

It was hinted that things could turn lethal in the bunker. This is based on Hidden Remote‘s interview with showrunner Jason Rothenberg. He explained that things in the bunker get really dark and different after realizing they couldn’t get out.

However, he also explained that the survivors in the rocket will also go through some issues. As fans may have heard, the rocket doesn’t return to Earth when the five years have passed. There is a reason why, and it indicates that there is trouble in space.

As the showrunner explained, it is one thing to hold on tight and know that it will only be for five years. However, once that time passes and the characters realize they are trapped, their minds could panic and go in a different direction.

“And the psychology is very different for somebody that knows there’s a five-year… I’m out in five. I can live through that. But if I’m here forever, I’m gonna behave differently.”

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal that not everyone survives the time jump. Some people died on the ground. Others lost their lives while waiting in their respective safe areas. Although Rothenberg didn’t reveal if he was talking about any deaths in the rocket, the bunker, or elsewhere, viewers are worried. He indicated that it wasn’t just one dead character, but a lot of them. Could the premiere feature the deaths of any fan-favorite characters?

What is known is that Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor,) Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley,) and Octavia survive. Eventually, all three groups will reunite. However, Octavia was forced to keep the Grounders under control in the bunker. It forced her to resort to using a particularly brutal method of discipline.

It was also teased that her entire personality could turn darker. Yes, even dark than it has already become. Habits are hard to break, especially after six years. The changes in Octavia are going to be troublesome for Bellamy in The 100 Season 5.

Spoilers imply it would be unwise for him to say anything to his sister. After all, she is a grown woman now and they just reconciled. It would probably be better – and safer – for him to just let her do things in her own way. They are living in two different worlds. Keeping a tight rein on the Grounders is a lot different than compromising with the Sky Crew.

What do you think of The 100 Season 5 spoilers that have been released? Do you think things will turn lethal in the bunker? Will Octavia be able to handle the intensity without losing part of herself?

