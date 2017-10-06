‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Betrayal Shocks Phyllis, Alice Is Missing, Juliet Meets Colin

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) taunts Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at the athletic club, saying that she kissed Billy (Jason Thompson). She also drops the hint that she is getting back together with Billy. Phyllis is so frustrated by the encounter that she does not see the irony in complaining about it to Jack (Peter Bergman).

Jack finally decides to update Phyllis. He tells her it was Billy who accessed Jabot files on her laptop using Dina’s (Marla Adams) password. Jack advises her to be more vigilant. He also hopes that the incident opens Phyllis’ eyes to the truth about Billy’s character

Phyllis is so shocked to learn about Billy’s betrayal of her trust that she doesn’t believe Jack at first. However, she soon acknowledges that it must have been Billy because only Billy could have had access to her laptop.

Zack Vows To Clean Up The Mess

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Zack (Ryan Ashton) is angry. He scolds someone on the phone and promises to clean up the mess himself. Zack is probably talking to Leon (Renes Rivera) who calls him to report the incident at Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) grave. Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) tricked Leon to bring Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to Cassie’s grave where he is disarmed and allowed to leave while Crystal and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) reunite.

Zack ‘Cleans Up The Mess’: Paul Updates Sharon On Alice’s Hit And Run Accident

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott ( Daniel Hall) get updates from Paul (Doug Davidson) at Crimson Lights. He tells them that Alice is in the hospital after a hit and run accident. Sharon suspects that Alice was targeted and feels it was her fault. However, Scott and Paul try to reassure her that it was Alice’s fault for getting mixed up with a criminal gang.

Mystery: Alice Is Missing

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 9, tease that Scott and Sharon learn about Alice’s (Tamara Clatterbuck) hit and run accident and that she is in a critical condition at the hospital. They visit her at the hospital but are surprised to find that she has disappeared from her hospital room.

Scott and Sharon are puzzled. They know that Alice could not have left the hospital on her own so soon after a hit and run accident that left her in a critical condition. Did someone move her?

Sharon later tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Alice’s accident. Nick inquires about her present condition. He is shocked to learn from Sharon that Alice has vanished from the hospital.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack took Alice from her hospital room. It remains to be seen why he took her away and what he did with her.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Sharon attempts to solve the puzzle.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack and Phyllis Fight Billy – Twisted Trio Headed… https://t.co/d2qUoksOg5 pic.twitter.com/7oobarBA4o — PostperHour (@postperhour) October 3, 2017

Colin Returns to Genoa City

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers), Cane’s father, returns to Genoa City. Cane is unlikely to be thrilled by Colin’s return.

Spoilers for Monday, October 9, reveal that Colin introduces himself to Juliet (Laur Allen). Cane watches impatiently while Colin talks to Juliet about her unborn child. Juliet is taken aback by Colin. Cane tries to rescue Juliet from his effusive father, but Colin insists he is only trying to bond with the mother of his grandson.

Mariah Doesn’t Want Tessa To Leave Her

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) agrees to move in together with Noah (Robert Adamson). Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is disappointed that Tessa is leaving her, but she struggles to hide her true feelings. Mariah has been trying to connect romantically with Tessa. She tried to share her feelings with Tessa, but she chickened out when Tessa declared that Mariah is like family to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Mariah tries to stop Tessa from leaving her. Tessa is surprised when Mariah tells her that she does not want her to go. Fans will see whether Mariah finally summons up the courage and declares her love for Tessa.

Abby Has doubts About Zack

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 6, reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is having doubts about her relationship with Zack. She talks to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and later Devon (Bryton James). Abby’s recent interaction with Zack has revealed a hidden part of Zack’s personality that makes her uneasy.

Devon tries to encourage her to give the relationship a chance. He doesn’t want her to rush into making a decision to quit.

