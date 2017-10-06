Harvey Weinstein Leaving Hollywood? Decades Of Sexual Harassment Allegations May Force Him Out: Report

Is Harvey Weinstein leaving Hollywood amid the bombshell allegation of decades worth of sexual harassment? A media outlet thinks so as “victims” gradually speak out against the film studio executive.

It was quite a shock after the New York Times reported about the accusations against the 65-year-old producer brought about by actress Ashley Judd and several of Weinstein’s lady employees.

According to the report, Judd recalled how the studio executive invited her in what she thought to be a business breakfast meeting at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel. Much to her surprise, Weinstein sent her up to his room where he allegedly offered to give her a massage or watch him shower.

On top of that, a number of female employees from his company recalled the same horrific experience with slightly different circumstances, finally calling out Weinstein for his alleged misconduct.

Now, it looks like Harvey Weinstein might be leaving Hollywood soon as Variety noted how his case might yield similar results from scandals involving Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly, and Roger Ailes.

According to the outlet, the New York Times report will just be the first of many similar scandalous revelations about the Miramax Films co-founder as “the noose has been tightening for years” around him. Apparently, employees of The Weinstein Company have been facing difficulties working for him not only because of the threat of bankruptcy for several movie flops.

And while Weinstein may wave his money to deal with women accusing him of sexual harassment to avoid further damage to the company, it appears as though the piece from the Times has become an opening for critics to stand against him and might actually force him out of Hollywood.

In fact, Brie Larson and Judd Apatow are not standing down despite many celebrities remaining mum about the explosive report on the Miramax founder. On Twitter, the Hollywood personalities are taking a stand against sexual harassers in the industry.

While they did not mention Harvey Weinstein in their respective tweets, both actor and actress clearly indicated that they condemn the actions he is accused of.

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Wealthy people buy silence with settlements.The confidentiality clause allows predators to hurt other people. For decades. https://t.co/3SAn2A2h24 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 5, 2017

Lena Dunham also joined the group in calling out the film mogul’s questionable actions.

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

After the report of his alleged sexual harassment, the 65-year-old award-winning film producer will reportedly take a leave of absence from his company, per a report from the Associated Press.

Based on the report, Weinstein’s lawyer, Charles J. Harder, claimed that the New York Times article was “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.”

“We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish.”

In response, the New York Times stood by their report and clarified that the Miramax co-founder had been informed of the allegations and that they had “published his response in full.”

Even so, Weinstein will still file a lawsuit against the New York Times, as reported by CNN.

Harvey Weinstein apologizes, intends to sue New York Times following sexual harassment story https://t.co/D20DlBLYp9 pic.twitter.com/9925vPZFnI — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2017

Do you think Harvey Weinstein will leave Hollywood soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]