‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Spoilers: Unique Storytelling Methods, Multiple Time Jumps Hinted

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is coming up in just a few weeks. What can fans expect from the first episode? Spoilers reveal to expect unique storytelling methods. Also, it was hinted by those in charge that there might be multiple time jumps.

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

When The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres later this month, there might be more than one time jump. Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd teased to ComicBook what is coming up in the first episode, titled “Mercy.”

“It is the most ambitious episode we have ever done. There will be elements shot during succeeding episodes. It’s that big.”

Executive producer Greg Nicotero also talked about the premiere, which will also be the 100th episode. It was promised that the scenes will be fast-paced. This is different from previous episodes, and something fans have been requesting. Nicotero also teased that someone might be found. There is speculation that it could be Heath (Corey Hawkins,) who vanished while out with Tara (Alanna Masterson.)

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers also indicate that there will be unique storytelling methods. Ross Marquand, who portrays Aaron on TWD, talked about this recently. He explained that the storytelling changes have to do with maneuvering around time. He also hinted that it would be done in a narrative way that is quite creative and interesting.

Other spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere include multiple explosions. It was teased to also expect a lot of gunfire. There will be car crashes, hordes of zombies, negotiations, and even betrayal. As with all battles, there will be plenty of deaths, too.

There could also be some interesting twists. Even though they are following the comic book more closely, some things will drastically change. One example is what happens with Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt.) The actor promised fans that Eugene is definitely “Team Negan.” It sounds like there might not be a chance of redemption for him in The Walking Dead.

As for Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers, the actress revealed that a decision will have to be made. Jadis betrayed Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and made a deal with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan.) However, his plan in the Season 7 finale failed. So, now she has to wonder if she made the right choice. It will be interesting to see how she handles the situation.

What do you think of the information revealed by the executive producers and actors? Find out what happens when The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22.

