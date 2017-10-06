Will Vanessa Lachey And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Switch Partners? ‘DWTS’ Pair To Remain ‘Professional’ Amid Feud

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are the subject of headlines after the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 partners reportedly feuded, causing the pro dancer to not attend rehearsals last week.

Now, it looks like the duo will remain “professional” amid rumors that they are not in good terms, after the 37-year-old Ukrainian-American professional ballroom dancer and choreographer apologized to Vanessa for his absence.

“[I] want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week,” Maksim wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another post, the DWTS pro dancer “takes full responsibility” for his absence during rehearsals last week and Monday’s performance, reiterating that he had to handle some “personal issues.”

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence.”

Even so, doubt still lingers on whether or not Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will continue to dance together in Dancing with the Stars Season 25, as the 36-year-old beauty queen got 23 out of 30 during the show’s Guilty Pleasures week when she was paired with substitute pro dancer, Alan Bersten, per the Baltimore Sun.

Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me…..again! #DWTS A post shared by @maksimc on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Fortunately, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight some juicy details about the ABC show and the drama between the dance pair.

“The producers wouldn’t switch partners because two people aren’t getting along, it’s just par for the course,” the source stated.

On top of that, an insider reportedly knowledgeable of the situation between Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy explained that drama is “part of the show,” as it is expected for pro dancers and celebrity contestants to get on each other’s nerves during stressful rehearsals.

“Drama is expected and part of the show. When you train with someone for so many hours so intensely, tensions can run high — for better or worse. In this case, the intensity led to bickering.”

The source also revealed that Maksim is in “full blown crisis management mode” and knows that “he messed up.” The source also revealed that the 37-year-old pro dancer is expected to be at his best behavior since he is already “on thin ice” following the feud reports.

When all is said and done, Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will continue to dance together in Dancing with the Stars Season 25 based on a statement from a rep for the ABC TV series, something DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold confirmed to People.

“Maks is back. We saw him and Vanessa today in the studio. They’re excited to be together again,” Arnold said during People’s Ones to Watch Party at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

On top of that, Sasha Pieterse, the 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress, reiterated that Maks had to handle “personal issues,” though she admitted that she had no idea what that is.

Even so, she believes that the Lacheys and Chmerkovskiys have “a fun partnership” amid speculations that Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a clash of “big personalities,” as previously reported by People.

What do you think will happen on next week’s Dancing with the Stars with the rumored feud between the contestants? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ABC]