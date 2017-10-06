‘Big Brother 19’ Houseguest Raven Walton Discusses ‘#RavenExposedParty,’ Being ‘BB19’ Puppet Master [Video]

Big Brother 19 cast member Raven Walton spoke out about several controversial topics that had fans of the hit CBS reality show buzzing all season long. One of those dealt with her many illnesses and the #RavenExposedParty hashtag created by viewers outside of the game. Another was about her jury house comments in which she claimed to be a “puppet master” in the BB19 house along with veteran player Paul Abrahamian.

Eric Curto, the host of Your Reality Recaps, interviewed Raven and got right to the point at the commencement of their conversation.

“We’re going to tackle this topic right now,” he said, referring to the #RavenExposedParty, adding, “and then we’re moving on.”

Raven smiled and said, “That’s right.” She continued by joking about the whole thing and noting she was late to her own party.

The #RavenExposedParty hashtag went viral during the BB19 run on Twitter and was created by Big Brother 19 viewers who doubted many of Raven’s stories about her illnesses and her extraordinary life.

Regarding her gastroparesis, which requires her to wear an implanted pacemaker, Raven told Eric that she is sorry she spoke so much about the disease while in the BB19 house. Nevertheless, she said she was simply excited to garner national attention for the “horrible” illness. Raven added that she just “wanted to give gastroparesis a face.”

“I really am sick and I really do have this other disease that has not been named yet,” she went on to say.

One issue the public and Big Brother 19 houseguests alike had with Raven was the multitude of physical problems she claimed to have. She confessed to Eric that she may have misspoken about a couple of them, noting that she does not have an “introverted” spine (on BB19 live feeds Raven called it an inverted spine), but rather has indentations in it.

She also corrected herself regarding the claims she made about having something called rough kneecap syndrome, saying she realizes now it is not a syndrome, but insisted she does have rough kneecaps. Raven added that the knee ailment has a long and complicated name when Googled, but she is unable to pronounce it. She explained that she requires steroid shots in her knee and has not had surgery to correct the issue because she’s a dancer.

Raven stated no matter what has been said about her, she prefers to “spread love and not hate” and will continue to have a positive attitude about everything.

Another issue discussed during the interview was the announcement Raven made when she entered the BB19 jury house, asserting that she and Paul, who placed second this season, were the puppet masters of the game.

Raven said at the time she made the comment that she was unaware of what was going on in the house. After the show ended and she was able to watch it back, she realized Paul was working with everyone.

“I love that little man… he’s adorable,” she said of Paul.

Raven added that she felt as though Paul was making her “pull strings,” but she didn’t realize he was pulling her strings all along as well.

As the interview went on, Raven said she was inspired by her supportive fans, and their love means a lot to her. She said she’ll be posting more dances on social media and writing many more messages on Instagram.

