Jessa Duggar Seewald Considered The “Mean Sister” By Fans: What Is Their Reason?

Jessa Duggar Seewald is very vocal about how she feels on Counting On and because of it now fans are calling her the “mean sister.” In Touch Weekly shared how the Duggar family does always act like everything is fine, but that may not be the case. It is obvious that any family is going to have their problems now and then and especially one with this many people in it.

Some fans have nicknamed her “fundie Regina George.” Now it is being talked about how Jessa is the mean sister, but some of this came out as long ago as when they wrote the book Growing Up Duggar. In this book, Jana admitted that Jessa was mean to her when she didn’t listen to her rules. Everyone saw the way that she bossed Jinger and Jeremy around on Counting On when she was helping decorate their new home together.

Fans have been commenting that Jinger and Jana are their favorites. Viewers don’t get to see Jana enough considering that she is still single and the show focuses on the couples who are married and already have children. Other fans do feel like Jessa is their favorite, but it is because they like the way she acts and that she doesn’t take anyone walking all over her.

Jana has admitted in the past that she had a bit of a hard relationship with Jessa while growing up. These two seem to get along well now at least on the show. Jessa and Jana had to share a bunk bed at one time and Jessa would kick her mattress from the bottom bunk. These two girls seem to have learned to get along at least better than they used to. Jessa actually admitted that sometimes she would protest ideas that Jana had and not always go along with her. Joy-Anna did tease once that Jinger and Jessa might need to get their boxing gloves out.

