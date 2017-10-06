‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: All The 1984 Movie References Revealed In Latest Netflix Trailer

Stranger Things Season 2 is coming back to Netflix in just three weeks. As the release date looms closer, a new teaser came out hinting at Season 2’s possible tone. Fans of the show are ready to see the cast of the hit series back in action, especially Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. Teasers of the show have been released sparingly, with the top streaming company doing an excellent job of keeping Stanger Things fans at the edge of their seats.

The new teaser was released on October 4. It hints at historical events in 1984, which could have inspired the Duffer Brothers while writing, producing, and directing Stranger Things Season 2.

The new trailer makes apparent references to 1984 movies, which have become iconic and still have a massive following to this day. In fact, at least two of the films referred to in the trailer have recently been revived in Hollywood: The Terminator and Ghostbusters.

Like the rest of the movies seen in the trailer, Ghostbusters came out in 1984. As seen in previous trailers of the show, Mike Wheeler and his group of friends love the movie. The boys love it so much; they choose to dress up as the Ghostbusters for Halloween. In a lot of ways, their costumes are quite appropriate, since the boys did vanquish monsters in the first season. Thus, they can relate to Dr. Peter Venkman and his fellow supernatural exterminators.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Terminator, came out in the same year, changing people’s perspectives on robotics forever. That one film lead to a popular franchise that would keep releasing sequels. The most recent installment was released in 2015, Terminator Genesys. Some could say that the cyborg’s catchphrase, “I’ll be back,” may be applied to Eleven, who is definitely returning to Hawkins, Indiana.

The other two movies mentioned in the teaser are Gremlins and Splash. Gremlins is a classic horror movie that has stood the test of time. The reference to the mischievous monsters could hint that more of the creatures seen in Stranger Things Season 1 will appear in Season 2. After all, the Demogorgon did seem like it was laying eggs.

Splash, on the other hand, is hard to tie to the series. Other than the fact that the movie was released in 1984, there has been no mention of mermaids popping up in the series. Although, the film is about an average man, played by Tom Hanks, falling in love with a mermaid. Maybe the Duffer Brothers are eluding to the love story that was brewing between Wheeler and Eleven. The two might be sharing another romantic kiss this season when Eleven returns.

There’s really no telling what elements the Duffer Brothers will use in any of these films. Fans of the show will just have to watch Stranger Things Season 2 this October 27 to find out how these 1984 movies relate to the series.

