Tyrese Gibson Blasts Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For Delaying Next ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie

The Fast and the Furious franchise has been one of the most successful movie series in modern history. Altogether, the franchise has racked up nearly $4 billion in total sales, and continues to pile on the tickets. For instance, the most recent of the series released in April of 2017, The Fate of the Furious (or Fast 8), compiled $45 million in pre-sale tickets alone. A $250 million budget for the movie turned into nearly $1.24 billion, amassing a significant profit.

Two of the key characters of the series are Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Tyrese plays the role of Roman Pearce, who was a former-criminal-turned-vigilante and a member of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) team. While Pearce attempts to act bold and aggressive, an overly sensitive side oftentimes lead to petrified moments. Johnson plays the role of Luke Hobbs, a fearless agent of the Diplomatic Security Service who aligned with Dominic to take down the adversary.

As portions of the plot always find a way of spinning off into a new movie, Tyrese announced that the newest one of the series will be released in April of 2020, three years after the previous one. While this would seem like a major announcement, Tyrese bashed The Rock for his accused level of narcissism.

In his message on Instagram that accompanied the announcement, Tyrese sarcastically congratulated Johnson and his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia for “making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU.” He added that, even if he receives a phone call, he will not delete the post. On top of his “see you in 2020” sign-off, Tyrese questioned if it was worth the wait. He tried to soften the blow by stating that he is a “passionate film critic” at the end, but commenters already saw enough.

While one person called him a “hater,” others stated that he is “tripping big time,” jealous because The Rock is in other films and he allegedly is not, “the only one begging for another movie,” and that his “Fast and Furious money is going by too fast.”

The Daily Mail reports that Tyrese is using this method of lashing out due to The Rock refusing to return his phone calls.

