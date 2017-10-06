‘NCIS’ Season 15: Sean Murray Hints Mark Harmon’s Current Condition Amidst Co-Star’s Alleged Health Crisis

Although it’s clear as day that Mark Harmon is still very much a part of NCIS Season 15, talks about him taking a break to focus on his alleged health crisis never really stopped. Now, Sean Murray seemingly shares a glimpse of the Hollywood A-list actor’s condition in a recent interview.

NCIS Season 15 successfully returned to the small screen with its action-packed premiere, titled “House Divided.” The very first episode of the latest installment of the action police procedural television series showed Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) being locked up in Paraguay. Based on their appearances, the special agents have definitely endured a really tough time during their stay in the rebel prison.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sean Murray talked about the dynamic of his and Mark Harmon’s characters. The 39-year-old actor shared that although Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Timothy McGee have always had a “father-son relationship,” the NCIS Season 15 premiere episode led them to be on the same page and rely on each other a lot in order to survive.

When asked about his fight scene with Mark Harmon, Sean Murray revealed that even though there were scenes that were filmed with the help of stuntmen, they did some of the stunts themselves.

“Mark and I put our heads together and said, ‘You know what, let’s just go for it. Let’s just start wrestling. Try and get some punches in the stomach, around the shoulders. Let’s just wrestle and grapple.’ That’s what we did and went for it and improvised a lot of it.”

Sean Murray’s revelation seemingly slammed all whispers and speculations that Mark Harmon is too weak to reprise his iconic role. Rumor has it that the 66-year-old actor is dealing with some health issues, which is why he never addressed anything about his current condition.

However, Mark Harmon has already noted before that he still keeps himself fit and active despite his age. After suffering a shoulder injury, the NCIS Season 15 actor shared that he turned to Pilates. In fact, he revealed that doing the popular physical fitness system is “twice as hard” than the usual exercise regimen that he did when he was younger.

Most people may not know, but Mark Harmon actually started his career as an athlete, so being fit is almost second nature to the NCIS Season 15 actor.

Catch Mark Harmon and Sean Murray in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.

Will Gibbs and McGee make it out alive? Stream the #NCIS season premiere full episode: https://t.co/8uPBmxdeiq pic.twitter.com/RGRUGHI7mG — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]