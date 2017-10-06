‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Strikes Back, Victor’s Dirty Laundry Airs On ‘Hilary Hour’?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Newman feud will continue to heat up. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will not let his father’s latest scheme go without fighting back. Being robbed by his own father will be too much for Nick, and he will have a sinister plan to get back at Victor (Eric Braeden). While getting back the $500 million Victor stole from his account is his priority, Nick will not be satisfied with just regaining that money.

If Nick is intent on making his father suffer, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will think it’s not the best course of action. She is worried that this move will only make things worse for father and son.

Another Newman Dispute Ends Up In Hilary Hour

Blinded by rage, Nick will schedule a meeting with the town’s greatest gossipmonger –Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will have another salacious story at her hands after her interview with Nick.

Spoilers show that Hilary will have doubts if it would be right to expose Victor’s cruel ways in public. However, Nick will convince her she needs to do this because she owes the Newman family. Hilary aired the footage of the brawl between Nick and Victor after all. Hilary tried to keep her hands off that scoop but Victor goaded her into airing it in Hilary Hour. She also aired the fight between Ben Hochman and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Almost all members of the Newman family has been the person of interest in Hilary Hour, and it seems like it’s Victor’s turn to go on the show.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary might cave in especially when she has a hot scoop readily at her disposal even if getting on The Mustache’s bad side is not exactly ideal.

Today on #YR, Chelsea worries about Nick's need for revenge, plus Ashley challenges Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L0M9X7rQP2 pic.twitter.com/tbehkqabJv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 5, 2017

Nick Reveals Another Family Secret?

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 spill that Nick will have an interview with Hilary where he will reveal just how cruel his father is. Nick will reveal Victor’s involvement in a hacking scheme. Knowing Hilary’s skill in making people talk, it seems like Nick walked right into the lion’s den.

Hilary can sense that the problem between father and son did not start from the issue with the soundboard during Nikki’s concert. If Nick slips up while talking to Hilary, it’s just a matter of time before Genoa City learns Victor was involved with Adam’s death and Chloe’s escape. Irrespective of what Nick reveals during the interview, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that his father will not be happy. It’s just a matter of time before Victor comes up with another scheme to make Nick suffer.

TODAY: Billy tries to cover his tracks, but Jack is right on his tail. #YR pic.twitter.com/3ExMKdJy58 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2017

