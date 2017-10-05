Miley Cyrus Admits Keeping Spies On Liam Hemsworth, Uneasy About Fiancé Working With Sexy Co-Stars

Miley Cyrus has admitted that she keeps spies on Liam Hemsworth whenever the two can’t be around one another for long periods at a time.

The singer sat down for an intimate interview with The Howard Stern Show earlier this week in an effort to continue promoting her latest album, Younger Now.

Miley Cyrus, who rarely discusses her relationship with Liam, seemed rather open in talking to the radio personality about where she stands with her romance with the actor, whom she has been dating on and off for almost seven years.

The 24-year-old didn’t hold back when admitting that she doesn’t like seeing Hemsworth starring in movies with other attractive female actresses — it makes her feel uncomfortable and nervous.

Miley Cyrus strongly implies that she’s not all that confident when it comes to the chance she could potentially lose Liam, but Howard reassures her that the feeling of being nervous when a fiancé is taking part in intimate scenes with another actress could make any girlfriend feel a certain way.

The “We Can’t Stop” co-signed Howard’s words, adding that it’s a natural feeling because she knows where her relationship stands with the hunky actor, and considering that they’ve lasted this long, there’s not much worrying she should be doing.

#YoungerNow iZzzz OUT everywhere! ???? #PhotoboothSessions coming soon! #MakingTheAlbum #YougerNow A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

When Howard went on to discuss how the twosome make their romance work when they are both traveling for work commitments, Miley Cyrus admitted that she keeps her spies on the 27-year-old, insisting that she definitely wants to know what he gets up to, Hollywood Life quotes her saying.

It’s hard for Miley Cyrus to find the time to see Liam when she is off work but he’s traveling for another movie, so it seems somewhat important for the singer to know how the Hunger Games actor is keeping himself busy when he has a day off from working and Miley is not around.

All in all, however, it seems that Miley Cyrus is more than satisfied where she stands in her relationship with Liam.

Earlier this year, it was said that the couple had postponed their wedding due to their hectic schedules not giving them enough time to prepare and plan their big day the right way.

A new wedding date for Miley Cyrus and her beau has yet to be set.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]