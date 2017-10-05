Khloe Kardashian Unbothered By Pregnancy Weight, Focused On Healthy Baby Despite Fat Shaming Trolls

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t care less about fat shaming trolls that will ridicule her for putting on weight in the midst of being pregnant.

The 33-year-old was very vocal two weeks ago when she was seen sporting baggy clothes while heading to a laser treatment appointment in Los Angeles, California, and it wasn’t long before social media users attacked her for appearing to have gained weight.

Of course, this was before it was even known that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with her first child, but the comments still got to her at the time.

It was something that she definitely didn’t want to be hearing as she’s only four months into her pregnancy, and being labeled as overweight or fat when she had worked so hard to get her revenge body definitely didn’t leave her feeling too happy.

But now that the news is out about the joyful occasion that she’ll be welcoming a child into the world next year with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has a new mindset, Hollywood Life reveals.

While she’s fully aware that she’ll be gaining weight over the course of months, she is restricting herself from certain foods which she knows will have quite the effect on her body.

This chick right here is crazy, sexy, cool all rolled into one @slickwoods! Slick was so much fun to shoot with! She's a force to be reckoned with! ???? #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Khloe Kardashian wants to remain on the healthy side, so she’s hired a nutritionist and a personal chef, who are both working together in giving the reality star nothing but protein-filled meals with lots of fiber — all of which are said to be organic.

While Khloe is taking the healthy route and plans to stay away from odd cravings, she is not committing herself to the new plan because of internet trolls saying she’s fat — in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

There’s no way to get around the fact that Khloe Kardashian will be gaining weight, but at this point, she is so unbothered by what people will say about her new figure. She just wants a healthy baby, regardless of what her body will look like.

That, however, goes without saying that she wants to treat herself the right way. This means that working out and eating organic meals throughout the day is still essential to her.

Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth in February.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]