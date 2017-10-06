Javi Marroquin Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Hints At Racy Text Message From Briana DeJesus?

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are reportedly heating up.

Although the alleged couple has not yet confirmed that they are, in fact, dating, the Teen Mom 2 dad and his potential new love interest have been exchanging flirty message on Twitter for months and recently spent time with one another and their families in New York City and Orlando, Florida.

Since they’ve returned home, their Twitter interaction has continued, and just a short time ago, Javi Marroquin suggested that he had received a racy text message from his fellow Teen Mom 2 star.

“Where my bae at?” Briana DeJesus tweeted earlier this week, according to a Radar Online report on October 5.

“Crazy busy at work,” Javi Marroquin responded.

After their messages were shared, a Teen Mom 2 fan sent a message to Briana DeJesus, asking her how she handles herself around the airman hunk. However, DeJesus played coy with the woman on Twitter and sent a message back to her in which she joked that Marroquin wasn’t “s**t” in real life.

While Briana DeJesus appeared to be playfully bickering with Javi Marroquin, he didn’t let her get away with her sly comment and quickly reminded her that he took a screenshot of a text message she had sent him.

During Javi Marroquin’s recent trip to Florida with his son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and former stepson Isaac, 7, the longtime reality star shared a number of photos, and in the one seen above, he was pictured holding Briana DeJesus’ daughter, Stella, in her baby carrier.

As for how Javi Marroquin’s former wife, Kailyn Lowry, the mother of his young son, feels about the potential new romance, she’s been insisting that she doesn’t care who Marroquin dates. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Lowry and Marroquin have been split up for over a year, and she recently welcomed her third child with a third man, Chris Lopez, who she split from months prior to her son’s arrival.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, their families, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx]