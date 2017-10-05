Massive Plains Of Eidolon ‘Warframe’ Update Releases Next Week On PC, On PS4 And Xbox One In November

Aid the Ostrons, explore the enormous Landscape, create custom weapons, or even fish in the upcoming Warframe update. The main attraction of the Plains of Eidolon update is the new Landscape area, an open area unlike any other map in the free-to-play shooter. The plains include a day/night cycle with the darkness ushering in even more dangers.

When night falls in the plains, gigantic Eidolons appear, creating quite the challenge for a team of players. Even the Grineer that patrol the open world hide after the sun sets since these Spectral Sentients only appear at night. The Eidolons only have 50 minutes to walk the plains before day arrives. As stated on the official Warframe website, daytime lasts 100 minutes.

In the relative safety of the daylight, players can explore the open world, fish, collect materials, and fight Grineer. Players can even summon their Archwing to travel the plains a little faster. Archwing control is redesigned to offer players better control in the plains. Even fighting enemies is improved in the Plains of Eidolon update.

The Plains of Eidolon patch releases next week on PC according to the game’s official Twitter. Tenno on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can expect the Warframe update next month since it is tentatively scheduled for release in November.

The new Landscape area is also home to the city of Cetus where the Ostrons harvest Orokin Towers. Aiding the Ostron people with certain tasks will increase a player’s Standing with them, unlocking new features of the update. Cetus is also where Warframe players can craft their own weapons. As the Inquisitr reported, players can visit the anvil in Cetus to craft custom weapons. Players choose the grip, link, and strike of their weapon which changes what type of weapon is crafted.

The Plains of Eidolon update will also introduce a new warframe to the game. Components for Gara, the deadly warrior, can be found in-game, but the quest that rewards Gara’s blueprint will be added to the game later in the month. Gara utilizes glass in all four of her abilities. Shooting glass to damage foes or shielding allies with it gives Gara both offense and some defensive capabilities.

The Focus system is redesigned with the Plains of Eidolon update, letting players outfit their operator with weapons and armor. All Focus Points will be refunded to players, giving them a chance to reallocate their points accordingly. As previously stated, the Plains of Eidolon update will release next week on PC with a planned release in November for Warframe on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Digital Extremes]