Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Accused Of 30-Year Pattern Of Sexual Harassment

Oscar-winning Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces accusations that he sexually harassed many women over three decades and allegedly entered into confidential financial settlements with eight of them.

The alleged behavior by Weinstein, who is perhaps best known as one of the co-founders of Miramax, was apparently an open secret in the film industry. Ashley Judd was one of the women that the producer allegedly sexually harassed.

According to a bombshell report in the New York Times, Weinstein’s behavior followed a pattern.

“Across the years and continents, accounts of Mr. Weinstein’s conduct share a common narrative: Women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons, only to discover that Mr. Weinstein, who has been married for most of three decades, sometimes seemed to have different interests…In interviews, eight women described varying behavior by Mr. Weinstein: appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself….”

According to the Times, actress Rose McGowan was also subject to Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior and entered into a $100,000 settlement to resolve the matter in 1997.

As a producer, Weinstein won Academy Awards for Shakespeare in Love, The King’s Speech, and The Artist.

In the immediate aftermath of the revelations, Weinstein announced that he is taking a leave of absence from his production firm The Weinstein Company to deal with the issue and “conquer his demons.”

“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

Weinstein, a Democratic Party supporter, added that he is going to focus his efforts on opposing the National Rifle Association and “making a movie” about President Trump.

Among other things, the movie mogul also noted that he is being “tutored” by attorney and TV commentator Lisa Bloom, the daughter of high-profile civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, both of whom normally represent victims of sexual harassment.

Despite the apology, Weinstein is going to sue the New York Times, another of his lawyers told the Hollywood Reporter, because they claim the Times expose was filled with “false and defamatory statements” and “hearsay accounts.”

“In public, [Weinstein] presents himself as a liberal lion, a champion of women and a winner of not just artistic but humanitarian awards,” the Times observed.

