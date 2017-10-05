Should Joe Giudice Be Worried About Teresa Giudice Cheating On Him While He’s Behind Bars?

Teresa Giudice has been accused of spending time with a new man as her husband, Joe Giudice, serves a 41-month prison term, but according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe has nothing to worry about.

As the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to air on Bravo TV, fans will be hearing shocking cheating allegations made against Teresa Giudice. However, when it comes to having an affair while her husband is behind bars, Teresa Giudice is insisting that she is a loyal wife.

During a book signing for Standing Strong at 30 Rock on Wednesday, October 4, Teresa Giudice was asked if her husband is concerned about her possibly finding love elsewhere before his 2019 release from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

“I don’t know, that’s a question you would have to ask him,” she said, according to a report by Life & Style magazine. “But, he doesn’t have anything to worry about.”

In her book, as fans may have heard, Teresa Giudice admitted that her husband has become a bit controlling since he entered into his 41-month prison sentence. She also noted that during a visit to the emergency room, she was met with hostile messages from her husband, demanding to know where she was and what she was doing. That said, Teresa Giudice explained during her book signing that she didn’t expect anything less from her husband.

“It’s only normal — like, ‘What are you doing?’ But you know, he’s fine with it,” she said.

During filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice was accused of cheating on her husband, but, as she explained, she will soon be seen confronting the person who started the rumor and asking them why they were saying things that weren’t true.

As Joe Giudice continues to serve his time behind bars, Teresa Giudice has been left as a single mother to raise their four daughters, including Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Adriana. As fans will recall, Giudice completed her own 11-month prison term at the end of 2015.

