Sean Lowe Explains Why Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Will Be A Great Bachelor

A lot of fans were unsure about Arie Luyendyk, Jr. being chosen as The Bachelor 2018. A lot of people don’t know who he is, but he was on Emily Maynard’s season of the show. Now, Sean Lowe is speaking out and sharing his thoughts on if he thinks that Arie will do a great job handing out roses. Us Weekly Magazine got the chance to talk to Sean and his wife, Catherine, for the details.

Sean and Arie were both on the season with Emily Maynard and became friends. Sean said he talked to Arie before he did the show and gave him a few tips. One thing he told him was to be “open minded.” Another thing that Sean explained to Arie was how after the show is really the hardest part. Once you get out in the real world with the girl you pick, then you have to find a way to make your relationship work.

Sean Lowe feels like Arie will do a great job as The Bachelor. Sean described him as “quirky” and “nerdy.” It sounds like Sean is a big fan of Arie and thinks that this is going to be a great season. Catherine is impressed with him, too, and thinks that girls will feel comfortable being themselves once they realize that he is “kind of weird.” If the girls can be themselves, that will make it a lot easier.

Catherine and Sean Lowe met on The Bachelor and fell in love. They left the show and Sean did Dancing With the Stars. They are now married and living in Texas. They have a little boy. This couple is proof that the show can work for couples. Hopefully, Arie Luyedyk, Jr. will find love as well this time around. He has started filming his season and spoilers are slowing coming out.

Thank you everyone for all the kind words today! Excited to start this journey ???? A post shared by Arie ???? (@ariejr) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Don't miss new episodes of The Bachelor starting in January on ABC. Also, don't miss Bachelor: Winter Games when it starts airing in February of 2018.

