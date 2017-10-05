Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s Idea Of The Perfect Date Includes Their Family Members

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell love spending time together, but they prefer to be surrounded by other people when they go on a date.

Joseph, 22, and Kendra, 19, shared a few of their favorite date ideas in a TLCme video that was recently posted on the Duggar family’s website. According to Joseph, it doesn’t take much to please him; as long as he’s with Kendra, he’s a happy man.

“My favorite date idea is to spend time with this girl,” said the Counting On star, smiling at his wife.

Joseph’s sweet response made Kendra Caldwell giggle, but she decided to give TLC a little more content for its video by elaborating on what her ideal date with Joseph Duggar would be. The teen said that she loves going camping and sitting outside at night, but she and her husband are not alone in her stargazing fantasy.

“I’ve always liked the idea of sitting by the campfire, you know, with our families,” Kendra said, “or looking at the stars.”

“We do like looking at the stars,” Joseph agreed.

Kendra went on to say that her favorite location to sit and stare at the heavens is on the back of a truck. She and Joseph Duggar also revealed that they didn’t get to do as much stargazing together as they would have liked after they got engaged. Joseph popped the question on May 26 at Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding, giving him and his future bride just over three months to plan their own wedding. This means that they had to trade stargazing and sitting by the campfire for cake tastings and visits to potential wedding venues.

Joe and Kendra are married!!????????????????See a message from the sweet couple on our website! •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The TLCme video was filmed months before Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell became husband and wife, which may explain why they described their perfect dates as including their family members; at the time, they had never been on a date without a sibling or parent tagging along. As soon as Joseph and Kendra made their relationship official, they created a list of strict courtship rules for themselves to adhere to. One of these rules was that all of their pre-marriage outings must be chaperoned, meaning that they didn’t get to spend time alone together until their honeymoon. Even then, they had Counting On cameras trailing them everywhere they went.

There was no shortage of chaperones at Joseph and Kendra’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party. According to People, they invited a large group of friends and family members to join them for a wet and wild “boat party” at Beaver Lake in Arkansas. The couple’s guests had a blast water skiing and tubing, the latter of which left quite the impression on Kendra. She had never tried the activity before, but now it’s on her shortlist of favorite date ideas.

“I could do that all day long, until I can’t hang on anymore,” Kendra said in the TLCme video. “It’s like my new favorite thing recently.”

Joe and Kendra shared a message from their honeymoon! Click the link in the bio to see! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Luckily for Kendra, Joseph can drive a boat. He let his wife know just how much he loves her by telling her that he’d gladly tow her behind him in a tube until she gets all tuckered out.

Now that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding planning days are far behind them, they have plenty of time to plan the perfect date: an entire day at the lake that ends with them camping out under the stars, with or without their family members.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]