‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Reboot In The Works At Disney

Hollywood is no stranger to the remake or rebooting an old film, and a lot of people are against that, but it isn’t so bad when an obscure movie is given the modern-day treatment. Disney is in the process of making live-action versions of virtually all its animated classics, but Lionsgate wants to take a movie that is three decades old and reintroduce it with new technology. That really isn’t a bad idea when it comes to a movie like Flight of the Navigator, which was already ahead of its time in 1986.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate and the Henson Company are working together to take the 1986 sci-fi adventure from Disney and reboot it. They are moving ahead at full-steam with the hiring of Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, who is tasked with writing the script for the film.

Back in the mid-80s, Flight of the Navigator took Disney fans to a different time and those who watched the film will never forget the lovable robot Max. Many may not have realized it at the time, but it was Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) who voiced the alien spaceship and made the movie that much better.

Flight of the Navigator told the story of 12-year-old David (Joey Cramer) who falls while walking through the woods and knocks himself out. When he wakes up, it is no longer 1978 but 1986. The only problem is that David doesn’t know how he got there, and he hasn’t aged a single day in eight years.

Soon, David realizes that he was taken in by an alien spacecraft, which has a number of creatures from around the galaxy on it, and it is piloted by Max.

Along with Reubens and Cramer, the film also starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Veronica Cartwright. Disney first started working on a sequel back in 2008 and hired Colin Trevorrow to write and direct it, but delays came about and he moved on to Jurassic World and other projects.

Many may not be thrilled with another remake or reboot, but some movies are almost made for it and deserve such treatment. Disney’s Flight of the Navigator is one of those movies that is more than 30-years-old, and it showed viewers the “future” and how it might be. With the advances in technology over the last three decades, this could end up going from a small-time Disney flick to a huge hit.

