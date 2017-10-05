How Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Begin? Rachael O’Brien May Deserve Credit For The Hit Series

Vanderpump Rules may not have happened if it wasn’t for Rachael O’Brien.

According to a new report, it was Rachael O’Brien who first brought the cast together, and during a chat with The Daily Dish podcast hosts Rachael Roberts and Megan Segura earlier this week, she opened up about her first meetings with Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor.

“I was Kristen’s first friend in L.A. Kris and I, out of the whole group of people, were the first people to meet because we were doing a modeling job for Joe’s Jeans,” Rachael O’Brien explained on October 5.

Rachael O’Brien then booked another modeling job at a show called Magic in Las Vegas, and during the trip, she came across Jax Taylor, who was working at another stand nearby. A short time later, she and Taylor began dating but ultimately called it quits prior to his relationship with Stassi Schroeder, which was introduced during the first season of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump Rules first began as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is based out of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Lounge, which is one of three Los Angeles venues owned by the restaurateur.

Although Vanderpump Rules was launched as a spinoff of the popular Real Housewives franchise, it has done extremely well in the ratings for Bravo TV and continues to be one of the network’s top shows as it prepares to begin airing its sixth season.

While Rachael O’Brien has not been featured in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules, she has been seen for years alongside the many members of the cast, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Jax Taylor, and appears to be friends with nearly everyone.

Although the official cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 has not yet been announced, it appears that everyone from Season 5, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, is returning. As for Rachael O’Brien, she was seen with the cast throughout production on Season 6 and will likely continue to appear in a guest-starring role on the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

