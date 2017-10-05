‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Talks Amelia’s Brain Tumor And Jackson And Maggie’s Future In Season 14

During Grey’s Anatomy’s 13 seasons, fans may have noticed that the show shifted from an often playful and fun tone in the first few years to a much darker, serious show during the last few. One of the reasons for the change is that showrunner Krista Vernoff left after Season 7 to work on Showtime’s Shameless. However, now she’s back in charge at Grey’s, and that means changes are in store for the medical drama.

Vernoff recently sat down with TV Guide, and she shared why the show is going in a different direction.

“I have been writing Shameless for the last five years. My comic teeth are sharpened and my sensibilities have always lived in a lighter, funnier place. And Shonda said, ‘That’s what I want. I want you to come do you.’ So, it wasn’t so much like I think this show needs to shift as me saying I don’t know how to write this show you’re currently producing.”

She says that she understands why Grey’s Anatomy went where it did; with the loss of McDreamy, it had to be dark. But now it’s been a couple years, and it is time to come out of that. The writer and producer wrote the 14th season premiere, and even though the episode had its dramatic moments, it also included some humor and fun, just like Vernoff promised.

The biggest drama of the night came at the very end when it was revealed that Amelia has a brain tumor. Vernoff says that there is fear with that kind of diagnosis, but also a relief because you have been feeling the symptoms and now you know what’s wrong. Amelia’s tumor has caused some behavior abnormalities and she has made some poor decisions. Now fans will find out more about how this has affected her past and how it will impact her future with Owen.

Another storyline this season will be the potential relationship of Jackson and Maggie or Jaggie as die-hard fans call them (the showrunner says that makes her laugh). Vernoff says people are passionate and opinionated about something they know absolutely nothing about yet. A romance was only hinted at in last year’s season finale, and she hopes that fans will keep an open mind. One thing she is going to have a lot of fun with is the fact that Jackson and Maggie’s parents are married to each other.

