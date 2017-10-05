Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Over Honeymoon Phase Before Anniversary? Husband Nerds Out On Instagram & Twitter

Gone are the days of posting pictures from their vacations, travels and romantic dates. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have hit a lull in their Instagram updates, showing that they have settled back down in Texas with nothing much exciting going on. Their lack of community about their lives as a couple may hint towards the fact that they are reaching the end of their honeymoon phase. With their one-year wedding anniversary just a month away, will Jinger and her husband find ways to re-spark their Instagram accounts?

The 23-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old husband have been noted as the “smart” couple in TLC’s Counting On series. Unlike her other married sisters — Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna — Jinger did not get pregnant immediately after the wedding, instead investing time to get to know her husband and travel with him to Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, and more.

They faithfully recorded their travels and experiences on Instagram, showing these famous American cities from their perspective. In fact, through this engagement, Jinger found that she has an eye for photography.

When Jinger took a snap of her husband gazing out one of the windows at the Getty Villa, the fans were amazed by her composition and color editing.

“Your photography is amazing,” a fan wrote. “When did you pick up photography? Have you always had a knack for it?”

@jeremy_vuolo taking in the sights //the Getty // A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

But it has been a while since Jinger posted any content worth sharing on Instagram. In the last three weeks, she only posted three times and none of the pictures featured her husband. The only picture that Jeremy posted in that time frame is a picture of his wife’s sister, Jessa, putting socks on Jinger as toddlers.

As Jinger’s Instagram updates drastically slow down, her husband’s social media accounts have been filled with his studies. He is currently in the program to join the ministry, which means that he is constantly surrounded by theological books. The last seven posts on his Twitter has been about articles, books, and passages that relate to his studies.

Read Jonathan Edwards' wonderful work "The Excellency of Christ" here: https://t.co/aW2JEZ7IVV — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) October 4, 2017

Even his Instagram is filled with pictures of books, him in libraries and more.

@jingervuolo & I visited the @gracetoyou headquarters today w/ Executive Director @_phil_johnson_ …I was like a little kid in a candy shop ???????????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The couple got married on November 5, 2016, in front of 1,000 guests. Jinger’s father remarked that “it was the most beautiful wedding he has seen,” and that the decoration consisted of “2,000 handpicked flowers.” They chose to go to New Zealand and Australia for their honeymoon.

