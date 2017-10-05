Pumpkin Of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby

Fans found out a while back that Pumpkin of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo is expecting her first child, and she couldn’t be more excited. E! Online shared that Pumpkin just did a big reveal of the gender of her baby by using a cupcake to do it.

Right now, Pumpkin is staying busy with pregnancy, and they have also been filming Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The first season was a huge hit, and the show will be coming back. There were rumors at one time that it would be all about the girls trying to lose weight, but with Pumpkin pregnant, that probably isn’t the case.

Before the big gender reveal, Pumpkin shared that she kind of wants a girl. She bit into a cupcake that was full of pink icing and got really excited when she realized that she was having a girl. Pumpkin did admit that she isn’t sure that the world is ready for another one like her, but she seems ready for the challenge. Being a mom is going to be all new to her, but she has been around her sister’s children and her little sister before, so she has some experience.

Pumpkin does think that Alana might not be thrilled with the idea of not being the baby at home anymore. Pumpkin is just 17-years-old, and it sounds like she will still be living at home after she has her little girl. She teased that she isn’t looking forward to her little girl wanting to date at all and that she may make her wait until she is 45 to do it. She is a bit nervous about actually giving birth, but you know that Pumpkin will do okay. Mama June is already a grandma, and fans can’t wait to see her with another little girl around all the time.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]