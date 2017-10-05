Though he realizes that being away from his wife and children must be difficult, brother in law RHONJ Joe Gorga reports that Joe Giudice is getting healthy in prison, reportedly losing 45 pounds. Last night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Joe Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga explained that her husband has been visiting Joe Giudice in prison, and he reports that Joe Giudice has been hitting the gym, working out and losing weight.

And according to his own wife, RHONJ Teresa Giudice, in her new book, Standing Strong, Joe Giudice had a long way to go behind bars to straighten up and get healthy. Teresa Giudice explains that in the night before Joe had to turn himself in, he drank all night and all morning, turning up drunk to prison.

“They drank three bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne, and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue in the morning before most people had their breakfast!”

Teresa Giudice explained that after drinking and taking shots, they drove to the prison, and on the way, RHONJ Joe Giudice insisted on stopping to get food at Burger King. According to Teresa, husband Joe Giudice was not allowed to check into prison until later that night because Fort Dix would not let him check in while still drunk.

RHONJ Joe Gorga is reporting that Joe Giudice has really slimmed down.

“He lost 45 pounds.”

While behind bars at Fort Dix Joe Giudice has a job working at the facility’s gym, earning $100 a month. Joe Giudice is serving 41 months behind bars for fraud. Previously, wife Teresa Giudice served 11 months at a women’s prison in Connecticut. RHONJ Teresa Giudice said she told husband Joe Giudice that he needs to put on his big boy pants and serve his time.

“You’re a big boy, you got yourself into this, you have to get yourself out. I’m hard-core with that.”

More like short, fat and dumpy! Teresa Giudice Misses Husband Joe While He’s in Jail https://t.co/QRNqwfCku1 via @UsWeekly — TJ Loves Martinis (@TJS1206) June 13, 2016

It seems only fair that RHONJ Joe Giudice should get himself in great shape behind bars because wife Teresa Giudice worked out and did yoga while she was in prison. Teresa Giudice returned home to New Jersey incredibly lean, having devoted herself to yoga and meditation. Teresa explains that Joe Giudice is also committed to his workout regimen.

“He’s doing good. He lost over 40 pounds. He’s mentally strong. He’s very disciplined. He has a black belt so that taught him a lot of discipline. Joe is strong. He’s working out a lot too.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Real Housewives’ Teresa Giudice Willing To Follow Joe To Italy If…

Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Really Going To Be Deported After Prison…

Was ‘Real Housewives’ Joe Giudice Prevented From Alcohol Rehab In…

On Season 8 ‘Housewives’ It’s Teresa Giudice Accused Of Cheating…

While in the past RHONJ Teresa Giudice insisted to her brother Joe Gorga and everyone else that she planned to stand by her man, but now Teresa is singing a different tune, saying that in terms of her marriage “you don’t know what life will bring.”

“When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

Do you think RHONJ Joe Gorga will continue visiting Joe Giudice in prison? Do you think Joe Giudice’s workout regimen is helping him kick his drinking problem?

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]