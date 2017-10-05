Kim Kardashian Reportedly Mocks Wendy Williams Cheating Scandal After Talk Show Host Dissed ‘KUWTK’ Marriage

Kim Kardashian reportedly finds it hilarious that Wendy Williams is now caught up in a cheating scandal that has quite literally topped every relationship in Hollywood right now, it’s been claimed.

Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, is alleged to have been having an affair with a massage therapist. The shocker comes once fans understand how long the affair has been going on — 10 years.

According to the Daily Mail, Kevin spends a significant amount with the other women, but it’s unclear whether Wendy knew about the romance prior to the story going viral last week Monday.

Kim Kardashian, who recently heard about Williams’ marital drama, thinks it’s absolutely ironic how the woman who has mocked her marriage to Kanye West right from the start has now been exposed with an even bigger mess of her own.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t feel sorry for the talk-show host by any means. In fact, she feels quite the opposite, reportedly telling friends and family that the 53-year-old probably knew about her husband’s cheating but still had the nerve to talk down on other relationships.

Now that Wendy’s husband has his business exposed by multiple news outlets, who had been investigating the case for well over a year, Kim Kardashian has supposedly branded their marriage as completely fake, Hollywood Life claims.

The reality star recalls how the mother-of-one famously said that Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West wouldn’t last, adding that the romance will fall flat because the socialite cares more about herself than anybody else.

Then, Williams has often insinuated that Kanye isn’t interested in being with Kim Kardashian except for the publicity. However, they have remained together despite Wendy’s claims that their love for one another went out the window after a month after dating.

Kim Kardashian won’t address the talk-show host’s marital drama publicly, but behind the scenes, she is hysterically laughing at the same woman who said she wouldn’t be able to make her marriage with Kanye work.

Kim Kardashian has vowed never to return to The Wendy Williams Show due to the comments that had been made about her in the past.

