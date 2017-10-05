Selena Gomez Fears Safety Of The Weeknd Fans After Las Vegas Massacre In The Midst Of Tour

Selena Gomez is deeply concerned about the safety of The Weeknd and his fans in the midst of her boyfriend being on a world tour, it has been alleged.

Gomez has been left devastated by the recent shootings. If the massacre at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester back in May wasn’t enough, the recent Las Vegas shooting, which killed 59 and injured more than 500, has left Selena feeling very uneasy.

While she’s fully aware that there are more security procedures happening at concerts when fans want to see their favorite artists live, she’s still not convinced that it’s impossible an incident similar to those of recent events couldn’t happen again.

Selena Gomez is worried, Hollywood Life stresses. She won’t be seeing her boyfriend a while, and having seen what’s been happening in Vegas, and not able to clear her mind from the Ariana Grande concert shooting, Selena Gomez hopes that nothing of that sort would ever happen at one of The Weeknd’s shows.

An insider goes on to say that Selena Gomez knows that she won’t be able to sleep at night while her beau is on tour because she’s so paranoid that people could get injured through the act of terrorism.

If anything was to happen to her 27-year-old boyfriend, Selena Gomez wouldn’t know how to deal with the thought of seeing The Weeknd in the hospital, let alone know that fans lost their lives at a concert where they had hoped to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Selena Gomez is reportedly telling friends that she will be flying out to different countries to support the R&B singer — she wants to keep tabs on him and make sure he doesn’t get caught up in the wrong environment.

The Weeknd has enough money to pay for bodyguards and a professional team providing security but Selena Gomez wants to be there herself to know that her boyfriend isn’t caught up in any danger.

She wants to be the one urging him to head back to his hotel after a show and stay away from nightclubs with friends — at least for the time being.

Do you think Selena Gomez is making a valid point here?

