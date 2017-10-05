‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Conceives After Making Love With Eric, Leaves Salem Pregnant

Days of Our Lives spoilers (DOOL) state that Nicole Walkers’ (Arianne Zucker) exit from the daytime drama has a shocking and unexpected conclusion.

Nicole might be with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but as Abe Carver (James Reynolds) observed, Nicole is not in love with him. She is with him only because she is grateful for the help he has given her and baby Holly.

Following Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) revelation that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) still has feelings for her, Nicole visits Eric at his farmhouse. Eric admits his feelings, Nicole also later admits her feelings for him. The two make passionate love. Brady is enraged when he finds out and vows revenge. He decides to expose the truth that Nicole was responsible for Deimos’ (Vincent Irizarry) death.

Nicole leaves Salem to start a new life with Holly in exile before the cops catch up with her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Nicole and Eric’s passionate love making results in pregnancy, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Nicole’s pregnancy is unexpected. DOOL fans know that she has battled fertility problems. Her fertility issues forced her to have Chloe as a surrogate for Holly.

The pregnancy will be good news for both Nicole and Eric, but Nicole could remain unaware that she is pregnant until after she has left Salem.

It seems that Nicole will not contact Eric to tell him about her pregnancy. Eric will likely not know that he has a son with Nicole until many years later when Nicole returns to Salem.

Eric will be shocked to learn after many years that he has a son with Nicole.

However, Days of Lives spoilers indicate that Brady and Eric make efforts to reconcile after Nicole leaves Salem. This is partly the reason why Nicole refuses to contact Eric and let him know that she is pregnant with his baby. She does not want to interfere with the reconciliation efforts by the two brothers.

Nicole leaves Salem also because she does not want to continue to be the cause of enmity between the two brothers. She leaves Salem because she believes she has caused enough trouble and that removing herself would help to restore peace.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the fall season state that Arianne Zucker, who portrays Nicole, exits the daytime drama after making her final appearance late next month, but Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black, and Greg Vaughan, who plays Eric Brady, stay.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]