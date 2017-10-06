Joy-Anna Duggar Uses Abortion To Lessen Baby Scandal: Husband, Brother & Derick Dillard Join Forces

Joy-Anna Duggar is getting a lot of criticisms for not being transparent about her pregnancy. Ever since she announced with her husband, Austin Forsyth, that she has conceived their first child, the followers of the Duggar family have been having a hard time reconciling the fact that her baby bump looks a lot bigger than they claim. As an attempt to turn her followers’ attention away from her pregnancy, she has chosen abortion as the issue to advocate as she readies herself to become a mother.

The Duggar family are famous for supporting anti-abortion. In the past, Michelle Duggar, who had 19 kids with her husband Jim Bob Duggar, claimed that abortion is akin to “baby holocaust” at a pro-life rally.

“If those who are voted in do not support life, then they need to be replaced by those who do,” she said according to San Antonio Expressin 2013.

Many of the family members have supported this cause. Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, often posted about pro-life on her Twitter. The 29-year-old mother already has had five kids with the most recent baby boy arriving last month.

Check out a tweet that Anna posted to persuade her fans to stop abortion.

It became odd to the fans that after the pregnancy announcement, Joy-Anna did not post anything about her journey as a mother-to-be. Her sisters – Jill and Jessa Duggar – often took pleasure in posting mirror selfies, showing how their baby bump is growing. But Joy, the one time she gave an update, is a lot vaguer about her progress and has not revealed the due date.

In the most recent update she gave on her joint Instagram account with her husband, instead of focusing on her growing bump, she included pictures of Austin holding signs by the road that reads, “Abortion Kills Children.”

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Right now, on the new season of Counting On, Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding is being broadcasted, revealing how the couple dealt with the pressure of planning a wedding and getting ready to start their lives together. Fans noted just how impatient and grumpy Joy seemed when she went wedding dress shopping with her mother and sisters. She was also noted for saying that she does not want to hang out at the reception, saying that she wants to get out of there as soon as possible.

She started packing up to leave before the wedding, further emphasizing just how much in a rush she was to move in with Austin.

These details are all fueling the rumors that Joy-Anna and Austin may have conceived their baby before they were married. However, neither the couple nor the family has addressed the issue.

To heighten the anti-abortion message, her brother, Josiah Duggar, and brother-in-law, Derick Dillard, have posted supportive contents on their social media accounts.

Standing with thousands of pro-life individuals throughout the country today in the #lifechain. Pray for people in crisis situations and pray for our nation! A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Thank you Congressman Womack for your support of life! https://t.co/KSTS3JxvDp — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 3, 2017

Do you think the pro-life message that the Duggars are sending out will help Joy-Anna remove the spotlight on her baby bump? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Instagram]