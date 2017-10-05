Michelle Obama Causes Uproar Over Controversial Remarks Made During A Conference

Michelle Obama is notorious for staying out of controversy and being scandal-free, but her latest comments have caused an uproar after slamming the GOP. Many view what she said as playing the race card and not acknowledging women who make contributions to the Republican Party.

The former first lady was a guest at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Tuesday and talked about an observation she made while in attendance at the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill. She summed it up by saying that the Republican side of the chamber consist of “all men, all white,” while the other side had more diversity.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is firing back at Michelle Obama for suggesting no women or individuals of diversity are members of the GOP. McDaniel appeared on Fox News Thursday to respond to Obama’s comments.

“It’s unfortunate Michelle Obama would disregard the contributions of conservative women and people of all backgrounds with one sweeping, false accusation,” McDaniel said.

Mrs. Obama was emphasizing how essential it is to have people of different perspectives to “mix” things up more in politics. She observed that one side of the room during the State of the Union address had a “feeling of color” while the other side of the room was “literally gray and white.” She recounted also seeing “yellows and blues and whites and greens” when making her point about the “difference in color, in the tone.” She noted that there were “some women, some people of color” only on the Democratic side.

Michelle added that it’s no wonder people “don’t trust politics.”

Fox News names some of the women who make up the GOP. Not only is the RNC head a woman, but there’s a good number of women and minorities hold Republican seats in Congress. Rep. Mia Love of Utah and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the GOP members. In the 115th Congress, 14 minority Republicans are in the House and four are in the Senate. Additionally, there are 24 Republican congresswomen, while five women serve as Republican senators.

Last week, Michelle Obama began fanning the flames of controversy when she criticized women who voted against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. She declared that women who voted for Donald Trump went against their own voices, reasoning that they didn’t vote for Clinton because they were basically persuaded to pick someone they only thought was right for them.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]