Mom Wakes Up To Lifeless Body Of Her Baby: Heartbreaking Event Prompts Warning To Parents

Screams of “no, no,” was about all this mom could say while looking at her newborn baby’s lifeless body on her bed. What followed the heart-wrenching realization that her baby boy was dead was a 911 call and 15 minutes of CPR until the paramedics arrived, but it was to no avail.

Lauren Jordan’s newborn son was dead after embarking on something that many parents do each night with a fussy baby. They bring them to bed and cuddle with the infant in an attempt to both soothe the baby and quiet them down. That’s just what many parents do, especially when their baby is fussy and they are tired from a long day and just want to lay down themselves.

This is not what any parent should do, warns Lauren Jordan, 23. Those few moments of cuddling with your baby in bed could turn deadly, she warns, which is the cause of the pain and heartache that this young mother is living with today.

Lauren and her boyfriend, Kieran, fed two bottles of milk to their newborn son, Harrison, but he was fussy and still refused to settle in for the night. In an effort to quiet the baby down, Lauren brought the infant into bed with them. The baby was in between her and Kieran when she dozed off watching TV, reports the Sun.

It was a little after 4 a.m. when Lauren woke up and went to look in the baby’s crib for Harrison. She thought that after she dozed off Kieran had returned the baby to his crib, but the baby wasn’t there. Lauren describes what happened next.

“But he was not there and then I looked over at Kieran and he was in exactly the same position as when he fell asleep and Harrison was in the middle on his back.” Lauren, who lives in Crowborough, East Sussex, spoke with investigators about the couple’s actions leading up to the discovery that their baby son had died.

Lauren said that she saw her son lying on his back and she went over to his lifeless body. She told the investigators, “I could just tell from his color that he was not breathing — he was not warm — but he was not cold.” This is when she woke up Kieran with her screams of “no, no,” explains the heartbroken young mother.

The harmless act of cuddling with her newborn while watching TV in bed turned into a deadly tragedy which will forever change the couple’s life. The couple did CPR for 15 minutes until the paramedics arrived, but the baby was pronounced dead at Tunbridge Wells Hospital when arriving by ambulance on June 4.

The reason this mother is speaking out about her baby’s son death today is that she has hopes of reaching all parents out there before they bring their baby into their beds. Lauren had only planned for the baby to stay in bed for a short time as she watched TV, but both the parents fell sound asleep.

Pathologist Dr. Mudher Al-Adrani ruled the death as “unexplained death in infancy.” He had a few theories on how the baby died, but his findings were inconclusive, leaving the infant’s death “unexplained.” The parents could have inadvertently smothered the baby while moving in their sleep or the baby’s body temperature could have risen to a level that caused the infant’s death.

A baby lying between both his warm parents could spike a high body temperature, turning deadly. The doctor said “For some reason, this can lead to a baby’s death.”

Scott Matthewson, who is the assistant coroner for Mid Kent and Medway, said that the evidence from this case led him to conclude Harrison’s death was accidental. He also called Harrison’s death “heartbreaking” and issued a plea to parents to keep babies in their cribs and not to bring them into bed with you.

At the baby’s death inquest, Lauren said the following.

“We did not intend to fall asleep with him – but we were exhausted and it just happened. “Sometimes it is nice to get that bond. “But people need to speak out to stop this happening to other parents.”

This type of infant death is not rare. A child in Missouri died in May after being in bed with the parents. The mother had gotten up to take a shower, leaving the infant in bed with the father. When the mother returned, the baby was not breathing. The baby was lying on their stomach with their face in a pillow, according to KansasCity.com.

This mother was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. This is a felony which could leave her with a prison sentence of up to four years. The couple had been warned against sleeping with their baby in their bed before by a worker from the Missouri Children’s Division. Apparently, the couple’s co-sleeping with their infant was something noted by the children’s division before this incident occurred.

KansasCity.com reports, “About 3,500 infants die annually in the U.S. from sleep-related incidents, such as sudden infant death syndrome and accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.” The organization recommends babies sleep in a separately and not in the same bed as parents or guardians for the first six months after birth. They recommend the crib be in the same room as the parents, but sleeping alone in their own crib is the safest for a baby. “Sleeping in the same room reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome by as much as 50 percent.”

