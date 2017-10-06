Cam Newton Backlash: Panthers Quarterback Loses Major Sponsor, Faces Criticism After ‘Sexist’ Remark

Cam Newton is still suffering the fallout from remarks criticized as being sexist, with the Carolina Panthers quarterback now losing an important endorsement deal and feeling some heat from the NFL.

Newton came under fire this week after laughing at a question about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running posed by female reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, joking that it was “funny to hear a female talk about routes.” The remark drew a strong pushback from those in the media as well as many fans, and now it is hitting Newton in the pocketbook.

On Thursday, Dannon announced that it had cut ties with Newton after his remarks, WLOS reported. The yogurt-making company also released a statement saying that Newton’s remarks went against the company’s beliefs of inclusion.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” noted Michael Neuwirth, the company’s senior director of external relation (via WLOS). “It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Dannon would still be paying Cam Newton for the remainder of the current contract, but will not be working with the quarterback in the future.

Trying to sort it out. But sounds like no new deal for Cam, but the current deal and campaigns will stand — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017

Many others have taken aim at Cam Newton for the remark, including Rodrigue herself. In a statement made just after the press conference, the reporter said Cam Newton’s remarks were belittling not only to her, but the other women who work in similar jobs as well. Rodrigue added that she sought out Newton when he left the locker room a few minutes later, but that the quarterback did not offer an apology.

A team spokesperson later said that Newton “expressed regret” to Rodrigue, but did not say if he apologized, the St. Louis Tribune reported.

'Shocked and disheartened' — Dannon cuts ties with Cam Newton over his 'sexist and disparaging' remarks towards Jourdan Rodrigue pic.twitter.com/AC8ucf353s — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2017

The NFL has also come out against Cam Newton. Shortly after the remarks, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy condemned the remarks as “just plain wrong” and said they do not reflect the thinking of the league.

It is not clear if Cam Newton could face more backlash from sponsors for his remarks. The quarterback has a number of lucrative deals including Gatorade and Under Armour, and has maintained a reputation as one of the more marketable stars in the NFL. None of his other endorsing companies have yet to speak up on Newton’s flap, and the quarterback has yet to issue any public statement on his remarks.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]