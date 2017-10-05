‘Celebrity Big Brother US’ Rumors: Three Celebs ‘In Talks’ To Join The ‘CBBUS’ Cast —The Last Casting Scoop

Celebrity Big Brother US rumors suggest that three stars have joined the cast. Big Brother host, Julie Chen revealed that they were in the beginning stages of talking to celebrities about the show, but three names keep popping up on social media. There have been rumors that BB19’s Raven Walton and Matt Clines were asked to compete, but that was proven untrue. Allison Grodner, EP of Big Brother, stated that they would “probably not” cast any previous BB players in the Winter season. Read below for the three celebrity names that keep coming up.

Sebastian Bach

Sebastian was the frontman from the 90s rock band Skid Row. He has made a name for himself in a series of Broadway plays and Netflix series, Trailer Park Boys. Bach has a gorgeous voice and has a reputation for being aggressive and assertive. Big Brother Insider’s Facebook page revealed that Sebastian was “in talks” to join CBBUS. Right after CBS announced Celebrity Big Brother US, rumors swirled that Poison’s C.C. Deville was asked to join the cast. It’s possible CBS may believe that Deville and Bach would clash and drama would erupt. C.C. was recently on The New Celebrity Apprentice and had little spat with Boy George. Both the rockers would be a great addition to the cast.

#Entertainment Celebrity Big Brother US Spoilers: All-Star Celebs Lining Up for CBBUS Houseguest Cast https://t.co/g1stU0ZzGp pic.twitter.com/pvy8vYxI58 — PostperHour (@postperhour) October 2, 2017

Brandi Glanville

Brandi could be an excellent casting choice as she brings out a passion in the viewers. People either love her and accept her flaws or despise her for being so “trashy.” She appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a multiple season arc. She went on to star on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2016. Recently, she has been dropping hints that she has a big project coming up. Is it possible that her new project is Celebrity Big Brother US?

Bam Margera

Bam became a household name in the early 2000s after starring in MTV’s Jackass and Viva La Bam. His shows were extremely successful and led to several movies featuring the Jackass crew. He had trouble coping with his best friend and Viva La Bam co-star, Ryan Dunn’s sudden death a few years ago. Since then, he expressed interest in doing something to get his name out there again. Celebrity Big Brother US could be the answer to his prayers.

Celebrity Big Brother US will premiere in the Winter on CBS.

