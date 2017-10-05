Many fans are now thrilled for the upcoming premiere of Outlander Season 3 Episode 5. Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) had a steamy bed scene with Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James) in the previous episode. Now, spoilers suggest that Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) would try to go back in time through the portal to see the love of her life once again in the upcoming “Freedom and Whiskey” episode.

In the official trailer of Outlander Season 3 Episode 5, Claire Randall was seen planning to return to the past to reunite with Jamie Fraser. However, Caitriona Balfe’s character is a bit hesitant to go back as she doubts if Sam Heughan’s Jamie still knows her. Their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), would remind Claire about her undying love for Jamie.

Surprisingly, Brianna understands what her mom is going through that she reassured Claire that Jamie loves her too. Sophie Skelton’s character even encouraged Claire to return to the past and be reunited with Jamie — the man she abandoned for her daughter. Leaked Outlander Season 3 Episode 5 photos even featured Brianna and Claire hugging each other.

Other photos obtained by Cartermatt showed Claire burying herself in her work and helping other people despite having to fight her own battles. In another image, the wife Jamie was seen lost in her thoughts while sporting her emblematic physician uniform. Based on these photos, it must be unlikely for Claire and Jamie to reunite in the upcoming Outlander Season 3 Episode 5.

Let's preview a big #Outlander season 3 episode 5 conversation between Claire and Joe Abernathy https://t.co/bqHlyRW9jG — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) October 5, 2017

Meanwhile, Hannah James clarified to Entertainment Weekly that Geneva did not rape Jamie Fraser. Devoted followers of the STARZ series have been discussing Jamie and Geneva’s bed scene in Episode 4 and some viewers suggested that it was a case of rape. However, the 24-year-old actress was quick to debunk the claims saying that Geneva took advantage of Jamie.

“I never felt like he was raped. I understand other people’s opinion and where they are coming in on it. The way the scene went for us, and the way Toni Graphia wrote it so it is a mutual understanding … yes, I had blackmailed him into coming into my room, but he came of his own free will.”

15 moments from the latest Outlander episode that made us sit up straight https://t.co/SUf6FKQMhF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 2, 2017

Hannah told the publication that Jamie was never raped since he came of his own free will. The Virginia-born star added that it was Sam Heughan’s character who actually made the first move even if Geneva was actually the one who blackmailed him into entering her room. “And maybe she’s giving him something he’s missed for such a long time,” the actress told EW.

“I feel like the power or the roles reverse a bit and they come onto even ground where she knows that he is giving her something that she wants and can never have, and maybe she’s giving him something he’s missed for such a long time.”

Outlander Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on October 8 on STARZ Channel at 8/7c. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]