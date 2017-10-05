Do Megan Fox And Husband Brian Austin Green Have A Daughter? No, That’s Their Son Noah In A ‘Frozen’ Dress

Megan Fox and her family, including husband Brian Austin Green and their three sons, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green, stepped out in Calabasas, California earlier this week and as they visited The Commons shopping center, Noah caught the attention of photographers.

As five-year-old Noah walked alongside his famous parents and siblings, he was sporting a flowing dress with Elsa’s character from Frozen on the front. As fans of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have likely noticed, the couple has taken on an unconventional approach to parenting and instead of purchasing only boy clothing for their three boys, they allow all of their sons to dress however they please.

“If he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever. It’s his life,” Brian Austin Green explained to Hollywood Pipeline, via a report by the Daily Mail on October 5.

According to Brian Austin Green, who married Megan Fox in 2010, Noah is five and having fun. Plus, he isn’t hurting anyone by wearing a dress or fancy shoes. So, why not let him experiment with whatever clothing he sees fit?

Megan Fox has also spoken out about her son Noah, telling Jimmy Kimmel in February of last year, via Hollywood Life, that there are no rules when it comes to her children and what they can wear. As she explained, she grew up in a Pentecostal household that didn’t allow women to wear dresses, make-up, or jewelry. So, as an adult, she’s put the oppressive environment behind her and says she leans left of that now that she’s walked away.

While Megan Fox filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green in 2015, her third pregnancy was announced the following year and in the year and a half since, the couple has decided to reconcile their marriage and continue to act as a family with their three children.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green aren’t the only Hollywood parents who have allowed their children to dress as whatever gender they prefer. As fans may have seen, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, is also seen wearing sweats and tuxedos while Pink’s daughter Willow recently stepped out in a suit at the MTV Video Music Awards.

