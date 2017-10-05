‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Steve Burton In Port Charles Oct 19 — Significant Date Reveals Patient 6 Clue

General Hospital spoilers promise a rough boat ride ahead for Patient 6 (Steve Burton), and it’ll be a couple of weeks before he finally makes it back to Port Charles. Mystery man 6 first touches down in his hometown on Thursday, October 19 which is a big deal and a very important date. Lately, GH has been tinkering a lot with dates to drop big hints about whether Patient 6 is really Jason Morgan. Check out this latest reveal and why it’s critical that Burton and his original Jason face are back in town October 19.

GH spoilers on birthdays of two Jasons

If you think back to last month, you might recall that we first caught a glimpse of Patient 6 on September 14, 2017. You can refresh your memory with this Soaps She Knows GH recap. That was the day Ava Jerome (Maura West) first saw the masked man at the creepy Russian clinic and was told he’s a dangerous psychopath. It also happened to be the birthday of that “dangerous” psycho, but Dr. Klein didn’t even offer him a cupcake. The year of their birth is tied to another big reveal coming — about the penny Sam inherited from Helena.

September 14 is the date both Jason Morgan and Drew Quartermaine were born as twins. The original year they were born was 1981, but then it was retconned to 1974 to explain a SORAS recast when they brought in Steve Burton to play an older version of the role in 1990. But the important thing is the month and day. We saw Patient 6 in St. Petersburg, Russia on the two Jasons’ birthday. That is very significant and lets us know he’s either Jason or Drew – and not someone else.

Wait, who's this? If only either of these men knew what the future held for them. Tune into an exciting, new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/YSMcd3vYk2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 3, 2017

ABC drops another clue on Patient 6 reveal

Another major General Hospital spoilers from the writers come out in this week’s soap magazines. It leaked on Twitter, and the spoiler says that “Patient 6 takes in his surroundings” on Thursday, October 19. That sounds vague, but not if you check your Jason Morgan history. Five years ago, on October 19, 2012, Jason Morgan was shot dead by Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) although it was Ian Buchanan playing the part because Faison was masquerading as Duke.

October 19 was the day that Jason “died” down on the docks at Pier 52. You can refresh yourself on the events from five years ago with this Soap Central recap. Jason is coming to Port Charles by boat, and he’ll land right at the spot where he “died” five years ago. This is another clue to fans that Patient 6 isn’t anyone but Jason Morgan. Other GH rumors promise some twists in the road but that Burton will ultimately be the “real” Jason but there’s a long way to go before we get there.

Traversing the world is a bit more complicated when you've got no money or passport. STARTING NOW… an exciting, new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Sl6PSR3Ocu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 4, 2017

Shifting events in Port Charles as 6 arrives

The same week that Patient 6 touches down on Pier 52 on the anniversary of Jason’s “murder,” other important things are going in Port Chuck. On October 16, Franco (Roger Howarth) is haunted by nightmares about Jason after he reveals the Drew twin truth to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). The same day, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is determined to make a safer life for Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and their kids with no idea that trouble’s about to land on their doorstep.

On Tuesday, October 17, Sam makes a “bold decision” about her future, but she doesn’t know what’s coming her way. On the October 18, Franco pleads with Ava, who agrees to help him. Remember, Ava is the only one that has seen Patient 6 and knows the guy has a link to Port Charles. Then on Thursday, October 19, Patient 6 finally makes it back to Port Charles – on the very day he died! What do you think about this stunner? Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]