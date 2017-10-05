Brad Pitt Running Back Into The Arms Of Jennifer Aniston After His Nasty Split With Angelina Jolie?

Over a year after filing for divorce, reports have surfaced that Angelina Jolie is trying to get back together with Brad Pitt, but he is not interested in starting over with his ex-wife, at least not that ex-wife. Did the War Machine star reach out to Jennifer Aniston after his split from Jolie?

According to an In Touch cover story, Pitt is “running back” to Aniston to start a new relationship with his “greatest love.” The magazine’s source claims that Pitt needs Aniston during this tough time in his life, but only as a confidante. He has no intention of breaking up her marriage with Justin Theroux.

The source goes on to say that Pitt has apologized to Aniston for cheating on her and leaving her for Jolie, and said that they would still be married if he would have been sober and physically present.

The insider also claims that Pitt and Aniston have reached a new “level of closeness” and are considering working together in the future.

What does Jolie have to say about all of this? Well, she apparently is “furious,” but Aniston couldn’t care less, considering she stole Pitt away from her. Now is the time for revenge.

However, Gossip Cop has put the brakes on this new version of an old love triangle story and exposed it as being completely false.

The website says Pitt is not “running back” to the Friends actress, despite the tabloid’s headline, and the claims of the two working on a movie together are simply not true.

What is especially misleading are the claims on the cover designed to make readers think that Pitt and Aniston are reuniting for romantic reasons. Then, the story makes it clear that the reconnection is only about friendship.

This is the third time in the last few months that In Touch has rehashed the same claims of pure fiction. In June, the magazine claimed that Pitt apologized to Aniston and was in love with her. Then in August, the publication claimed that Aniston broke down after hearing Pitt apologize and profess his love.

Aniston’s rep said that the newest story is “nonsense” and a spokesperson for Pitt says the story is fiction.

Apparently, In Touch’s claims of Brad Pitt finding the “truth at last” are nothing more than lies.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]