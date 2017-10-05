‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Is In A Car Accident, Plus Traci Reveals Graham’s Real Last Name

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will continue to battle a serious health condition. Ever since Victoria took a blow to the head, she hasn’t felt quite right. However, her doctor has given her a clean bill of health and assured her that in time, her symptoms would disappear.

According to Soap Central, there is something much more serious going on with her. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Victoria’s symptoms reappear and lead to a horrific car crash.

The events surrounding the car wreck has not been revealed just yet. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she could get into it with someone on the road and drive recklessly. For the past few months, Victoria hasn’t had the best judgment, engaging in many impulsive behaviors.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria decision to kiss Billy (Jason Thompson) was out of character for her. Usually, she would have thought it out and talked with him beforehand. However, she kissed him on impulse, knowing that he wouldn’t be able to resist her.

Victoria will have to deal with her medical problem soon, and Y&R spoilers suggest that the car accident will likely address why she has been feeling dizzy and out of it.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will be rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Viewers shouldn’t rule out a coma or other significant injuries from the car accident. However, rest assured that Victoria will pull through and get past her latest health scare.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Graham’s (Max Shippee) real last name will soon be revealed. Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) will arrive in Genoa City on Monday, October 9 with a hot scoop for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about Graham’s real identity.

Traci will share that she was going through her high school yearbook and saw Graham’s picture in the book. However, his last name wasn’t Bloodworth; it was Davis. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Traci tells Ashley Graham is Brent Davis’ son and has come for revenge on their mom, Dina (Marla Adams) and the rest of the Abbott family for destroying his family.

What will Ashley do with Traci’s big scoop? Will the Newmans come together to support Victoria after her horrific car crash?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

