Kameron Westcott Used Zip Code Argument To Create Distance From Brandi And Stephanie

Kameron Westcott may be new to The Real Housewives of Dallas, but she’s realizing that she can’t just about anything to her co-stars. Kameron has a certain way of life which includes owning everything that’s pink, growing her dog food business, and being part of the Dallas social circle. Westcott lives within the Dallas zip code and this seems to be something she prides herself on. So when she realized that Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman didn’t live in the city, she felt that they weren’t on the same level. Westcott felt they weren’t on the same level and it didn’t help that LeeAnne Locken hinted that Stephanie was desperate to be part of the Dallas social circle.

The entire zip code drama has taken over the drama on The Real Housewives of Dallas. Kameron is being accused of acting like she’s better than everyone else because she lives in a Dallas zip code, and Brandi and Stephanie feel judged by her. However, Brandi has revealed that she really doesn’t focus on the location of her home. According to a new report, Kameron Westcott is now revealing that she wasn’t distancing herself from the other ladies because of the zip code. Instead, she claims she was shocked by their behavior.

“The lewd behavior that they demonstrated repeatedly is not an accurate reflection of Dallas women, so I over-exaggerated the importance what part of town they live in because I was mortified. I also was trying to disassociate myself from them,” Kameron Westcott explains in her Bravo blog about Stephanie and Brandi, adding, “Of course, it doesn’t matter where you live, but how you live. I have friends from all walks of life, and the only thing I judge them by is the content of their character. I will never apologize for that.”

On The Real Housewives of Dallas, Kameron Westcott revealed that she was shocked at the ways the ladies spoke. She then heard that Stephanie had probably moved to her new house so she could get the Dallas zip code. Little did she know that it was actually Travis who had bought the house and hadn’t told Stephanie about it. Perhaps this is why Kameron is now backtracking a bit, as she could appear rude and focused on social status rather than on the values of a great friendship. One has to wonder what will happen as the season progresses.

What do you think about Kameron Westcott’s explanation? Are you surprised that she’s now saying that it doesn’t matter where people live? Do you think she has faced some harsh criticism from viewers, who felt judged by their zip code?

[Featured Image by Bravo]