Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin: ‘He Said, She Said’ Book Series Will Include Two Publications

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are releasing a set of books.

Following Javi Marroquin’s book announcement in 2016, the Teen Mom 2 couple has teamed up on an upcoming book series, He Said, She Said, which Marroquin recently revealed will include at least two books.

“My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that,” Javi Marroquin revealed to Radar Online on October 4.

According to the interview, He Said, She Said will include two books, and those books will be released at the same time. As for what fans can expect to read when the books are released, Marroquin said he will be touching on the cheating allegations he’s made against his ex-wife and the reason behind their 2016 divorce.

Initially, Javi Marroquin was planning to release a book of his own, but after spending months on the project, he sat down with Kailyn Lowry and decided that in order to give fans all of the answers about their relationship that haven’t been seen on Teen Mom 2, they should present fans with both of their points of view. As he explained, Teen Mom 2 is edited by a team of producers. So, people aren’t always seeing the full story about things that have gone down between them.

“This is our chance even though we agree to disagree,” he said.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship has been strained ever since they announced they were calling it quits on their marriage after three years in May of 2016. That said, they’ve had to maintain contact with one another as they continue to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

While things between Lowry and Marroquin remain “rocky,” as he described, they will soon team up with one another yet again when they promote their new book series during an upcoming tour.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin will also be seen in the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premieres on October 13 at 9 p.m.

